Droga5’s Damon Stapleton Appointed Into The One Club For Creativity’s International Board Of Directors

Non-profit organisation The One Club for Creativity, whose mission is to support the global creative community, has appointed Damon Stapleton, co-CCO at Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, to a three-year term on its prestigious International board of directors.

Board members are responsible for providing input and feedback on the club’s ongoing global programming, supporting The One Show and ADC Annual Awards in their region, elevating the annual industry benchmark Global Creative Rankings, connecting the club with advertising and design universities and schools, and recommending outstanding candidates to serve as awards judges.

“I am honored and excited to be appointed to the International Board,” said Stapleton, who is based in Auckland. “The One Show has been a huge part of my career; it’s always been the benchmark I’ve measured against for the quality of my work, and that of the industry. I cannot wait to get started and look forward to making a difference.”

Prior to his current role at Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, Stapleton was the founder of The Monkeys Aotearoa. He has also been regional CCO at DDB ANZ, and CCO at DDB New Zealand, where he won 20 Agency of the Year titles, including DDB New Zealand being named creative agency of the year in Australia.

His career also included serving as ECD of Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, which was voted South African agency of the decade in 2010. He has worked on global brands such as BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Heineken, Visa, Cadbury, McDonalds and the FIFA World Cup campaign for Adidas in South Africa.

Stapleton is most known for his ‘Trillion Dollar bill’ campaign for The Zimbabwean, and ‘Penny the Pirate’ for OPSM, which together have won over 200 international awards. ‘Penny the Pirate’ was judged to be the most effective campaign in the world by the WARC 100, and The Zimbabwean campaign is in the permanent collection of the British Museum.

Also joining The One Club International Board is Ali Rez, CCO at Impact BBDO Group in Dubai.