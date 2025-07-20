Droga5, BMF, Clemenger Lead The Effies Charge

|Category
|Entry
|Client
|Agency / Entrant
|A01. Retail/Etail
|Proving that going extra needn’t cost extra, how ALDI pushed the boat out to bring Aussies in at Christmas
|ALDI Australia
|BMF
|An ICONIC comeback: redefining the value of brand in a sea of bland.
|THE ICONIC
|Dentsu Creative
|A02. Food and Beverage Brands
|Great Northern’s Great Migration
|Asahi Beverages
|Asahi Beverages
|A Comeback Full Of Heart: How Steggles reclaimed growth against the odds
|Baiada Poultry
|M+C Saatchi Group
|From beer brand to entertainment brand, how GNBC found a new way to unlock growth and stay on top
|Carlton United Breweries
|Clemenger BBDO
|AUSTRALIAN LAMB, THE ULTIMATE SOCIAL DEVICE ‘IRL’
|Meat & Livestock Australia
|Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song
|HOW AUSTRALIAN LAMB GOT THE NATION OUT OF THE COMMENTS AND INTO THE CUTLETS
|Meat & Livestock Australia
|Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song
|How NESCAFÉ Café Creations brewed a stirring coffee comeback
|NESCAFÉ
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|A very tasty year: how little moments delivered even bigger bikkies for Arnott’s in 2024
|The Arnott’s Group
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia & Spark Foundry
|Turning Chocolate Eaters into Chocolate Lovers.
|Whittaker’s
|Bastion Shine
|Grimace’s Very Important Purple Tour
|McDonald’s Australia
|Akcelo
|How McDonald’s Australia restored its Value perceptions
|McDonald’s Australia
|DDB Group Australia
|How we delivered Kia’s most successful pre-launch campaign of all time, with no car to show.
|Kia Australia
|Innocean Australia
|The Ultimate Comeback: How a Seasoned Champion Reclaimed the Crown
|Toyota Motor Corporation Australia
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The ART of outperforming the competition: How a big blue monster led to a business boom
|Australian Retirement Trust
|M+C Saatchi Group
|Super Helpful: How Aware Super Turned Advice Into Advantage
|Aware Super
|Thinkerbell
|The Brighter Side of Banking: How CommBank Used Media Innovation to Help Build the Nation’s Financial Confidence
|Commonwealth Bank
|Commonwealth Bank
|A Help Company: How NRMA Insurance made Help its whole business.
|IAG
|Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song
|NAB wrangles wild growth
|NAB
|TBWA\Australia
|How Telstra won EOFY by creating a branded sale, not just being a brand on sale.
|Telstra
|+61
|How Telstra beat the unbeatable year by creating a brand-led Christmas ecosystem not just another Christmas campaign.
|Telstra
|Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
|How felix mobile branched out beyond its sustainability roots to drive some very healthy growth
|TPG Telecom
|Thinkerbell
|Chat NT
|Northern Territory Tourism
|Edelman Australia
|How Tourism New Zealand Turned Familiarity into FOMO
|Tourism New Zealand
|TBWA\Australia
|A Masterclass in Government Sex Talks
|Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing
|Ogilvy Australia
|HOW ADF CAREERS DROVE EFFECTIVENESS AND EFFICIENCY FOR DEFENCE FORCE RECRUITING
|Defence Force Recruiting
|VML Australia
|Consent Can’t Wait: How Empathy and Understanding Redefined Consent for the next Generation
|Department of Social Services
|BMF
|Jump-Scaring Young Queenslanders into Action on Sun Safety
|Queensland Government Health
|Clemenger BBDO
|How Solar Victoria Helped More Households Put the Sun to Work
|Solar Victoria
|Hive Creative
|Lifeblood Blood Supply: How a media first elevated blood donation into a national news story, saving up to 28,848 lives
|Australian Red Cross Lifeblood
|Clemenger BBDO
|Don’t take the risk. Take the test.
|Cancer Council Victoria
|Bastion
|Uniting Purpose and Profit: How Hospitals United for Sick Kids Found a New Way for Businesses to Give Back.
|Hospitals United for Sick Kids
|Clemenger BBDO
|HOW HALF & HALF HAD A DOOZY AND WON A PLACE IN THE NATIONAL COMP
|doozy drinks
|Richards Rose
|1001 Optometry: The Hidden Eye Test
|1001 Optometry
|VML Australia
|Built to challenge everything: ART unleashes a big, blue super monster
|Australian Retirement Trust
|M+C Saatchi Group
|How supporting Australian music turned up the volume on growth for a previously unknown brand, Sprout.
|Telstra
|+61
|B02. Challenger Brands
|Defying a category in a state of decline to deliver breaking results
|Victoria University
|Noisy Beast
|Great Northern’s Great Migration
|Asahi Beverages
|Asahi Beverages
|Tapping Into a Sense of Place: How Postcode Play Reignited XXXX at the Point of Pour
|Lion
|AFFINITY & VML
|RSPCA SA Perfectly Adoptable Campaign
|RSPCA South Australia
|Them Advertising
|Umm…ergency
|SA Health
|Simple
|A Masterclass in Government Sex Talks
|Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing
|Ogilvy Australia
|Every Vape is a Hit to Your Health
|Cancer Institute NSW
|Bastion
|Consent Can’t Wait: How Empathy and Understanding Redefined Consent for the next Generation
|Department of Social Services
|BMF
|Ending the Silence to End Child Sexual Abuse, One Talk at a Time
|Department of Social Services
|BMF
|How the Boot McNugget became a collectable
|McDonald’s
|DDB Group Australia
|How We Tackled Young Australians’ Suntanning Habits: A Ticking Timebomb for Skin Cancer
|The Australian Government – Department of Health, Disability and Agein
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Berger: The Painters Secret.
|Dulux
|DDB Group Australia
|Every Vape is a Hit to Your Health
|Cancer Institute NSW
|Bastion
|How a Macca’s sauce became the must-have drip
|McDonald’s
|DDB Group Australia
|KitKat Break Chair
|Nestlé
|VML Australia
|Contiki – Inspiring a new generation to live their own legend
|The Travel Corporation
|Not Bad Pretty Good
|Disrupting the Algorithm to Tackle the Hidden Trends of Disrespect
|Department of Social Services
|BMF
|How Postcodes Poured XXXX Back Into Banter
|Lion
|AFFINITY & VML
|Don’t let cancer in.
|Cancer Council Victoria
|Bastion
|Super that feels alive: ART’s monster move that made BIG impact
|Australian Retirement Trust
|M+C Saatchi Group
|From Insight to Impact: The Steggles Recipe for Meaningful Growth
|Baiada Poultry
|M+C Saatchi Group
|“”You With RACQ?” How humour, critters and cultural connection reversed a four-year member decline
|RACQ
|VML Australia
|KitKat Break Chair
|Nestlé
|VML Australia
|How Samsung traded tradition for youth culture and market share growth
|Samsung Electronics Australia
|Clemenger BBDO
|Tapping Into a Sense of Place: How Postcode Play Reignited XXXX at the Point of Pour
|Lion
|AFFINITY & VML
|YOU NEED TO SEE IT: HOW OPENING UP NEW PERSPECTIVES CREATED A RECORD-BREAKING SUMMER OF CRICKET IN
|Cricket Australia
|Special Australia
|NAB wrangles a wild ROI
|NAB
|TBWA\Australia
|Short-Term Wins, Long-Term Vision: How Steggles won with brand not bargains
|Baiada Poultry
|M+C Saatchi Group
|Impact at Record Speed: How Superloop dodged the IOC to win customers at the Olympics
|SUPERLOOP
|Leo Australia / Superloop / Zenith
|The Long Game of Good Different: The Value of Brand Resilience in a Changing World
|ALDI Australia
|BMF
|THREE YEARS OF ILLUMINATING UV WILL SAVE 41 LIVES, 7079 SKIN CANCERS AND $64.2M
|Cancer Institute NSW
|303 MullenLowe
|From one-off Irish novelty to Winter’s best mate – how Guinness drove demand amongst beer drinkers, and publicans’ desire to get a
|Lion
|Thinkerbell
|How XXXX found Gold in people’s pride of their origin.
|Lion
|Thinkerbell
|How NAB made more cents out of ‘More Than Money’
|NAB
|TBWA\Australia
|Officeworks and the Back to School Kids: Winning Hearts, Heads and Baskets — Three Years Running
|Officeworks
|Clemenger BBDO
|SUBWAY’S LONG GAME IN A FAST FOOD WORLD
|Subway Systems Australia Pty. Ltd.
|Publicis Worldwide Australia
|From Recovery to Resilience: How Suncorp Rewrote Insurance Rules – and Revitalised Its Business
|SUNCORP
|Leo Australia / Suncorp
|The biscuits that refused to crumble: how compound creativity faced down compound challenges for Arnott’s
|The Arnott’s Group
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia & Spark Foundry
