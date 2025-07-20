Droga5, BMF, Clemenger Lead The Effies Charge

Category Entry Client Agency / Entrant

A01. Retail/Etail Proving that going extra needn’t cost extra, how ALDI pushed the boat out to bring Aussies in at Christmas ALDI Australia BMF

A01. Retail/Etail An ICONIC comeback: redefining the value of brand in a sea of bland. THE ICONIC Dentsu Creative

A02. Food and Beverage Brands Great Northern’s Great Migration Asahi Beverages Asahi Beverages

A02. Food and Beverage Brands A Comeback Full Of Heart: How Steggles reclaimed growth against the odds Baiada Poultry M+C Saatchi Group

A02. Food and Beverage Brands From beer brand to entertainment brand, how GNBC found a new way to unlock growth and stay on top Carlton United Breweries Clemenger BBDO

A02. Food and Beverage Brands AUSTRALIAN LAMB, THE ULTIMATE SOCIAL DEVICE ‘IRL’ Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

A02. Food and Beverage Brands HOW AUSTRALIAN LAMB GOT THE NATION OUT OF THE COMMENTS AND INTO THE CUTLETS Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

A02. Food and Beverage Brands How NESCAFÉ Café Creations brewed a stirring coffee comeback NESCAFÉ Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

A02. Food and Beverage Brands A very tasty year: how little moments delivered even bigger bikkies for Arnott’s in 2024 The Arnott’s Group Saatchi & Saatchi Australia & Spark Foundry

A02. Food and Beverage Brands Turning Chocolate Eaters into Chocolate Lovers. Whittaker’s Bastion Shine

A03. Restaurants and Food Delivery Grimace’s Very Important Purple Tour McDonald’s Australia Akcelo

A03. Restaurants and Food Delivery How McDonald’s Australia restored its Value perceptions McDonald’s Australia DDB Group Australia

A04. Other Consumer Goods How we delivered Kia’s most successful pre-launch campaign of all time, with no car to show. Kia Australia Innocean Australia

A04. Other Consumer Goods The Ultimate Comeback: How a Seasoned Champion Reclaimed the Crown Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

A06. Financial Services and Insurance The ART of outperforming the competition: How a big blue monster led to a business boom Australian Retirement Trust M+C Saatchi Group

A06. Financial Services and Insurance Super Helpful: How Aware Super Turned Advice Into Advantage Aware Super Thinkerbell

A06. Financial Services and Insurance The Brighter Side of Banking: How CommBank Used Media Innovation to Help Build the Nation’s Financial Confidence Commonwealth Bank Commonwealth Bank

A06. Financial Services and Insurance A Help Company: How NRMA Insurance made Help its whole business. IAG Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

A06. Financial Services and Insurance NAB wrangles wild growth NAB TBWA\Australia

A07. Telecommunications, Utilities and Other Services How Telstra won EOFY by creating a branded sale, not just being a brand on sale. Telstra +61

A07. Telecommunications, Utilities and Other Services How Telstra beat the unbeatable year by creating a brand-led Christmas ecosystem not just another Christmas campaign. Telstra Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

A07. Telecommunications, Utilities and Other Services How felix mobile branched out beyond its sustainability roots to drive some very healthy growth TPG Telecom Thinkerbell

A08. Travel, Leisure and Media Chat NT Northern Territory Tourism Edelman Australia

A08. Travel, Leisure and Media How Tourism New Zealand Turned Familiarity into FOMO Tourism New Zealand TBWA\Australia

A09. Government A Masterclass in Government Sex Talks Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing Ogilvy Australia

A09. Government HOW ADF CAREERS DROVE EFFECTIVENESS AND EFFICIENCY FOR DEFENCE FORCE RECRUITING Defence Force Recruiting VML Australia

A09. Government Consent Can’t Wait: How Empathy and Understanding Redefined Consent for the next Generation Department of Social Services BMF

A09. Government Jump-Scaring Young Queenslanders into Action on Sun Safety Queensland Government Health Clemenger BBDO

A09. Government How Solar Victoria Helped More Households Put the Sun to Work Solar Victoria Hive Creative

A10. Not-For-Profit Organisations Lifeblood Blood Supply: How a media first elevated blood donation into a national news story, saving up to 28,848 lives Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Clemenger BBDO

A10. Not-For-Profit Organisations Don’t take the risk. Take the test. Cancer Council Victoria Bastion

A10. Not-For-Profit Organisations Uniting Purpose and Profit: How Hospitals United for Sick Kids Found a New Way for Businesses to Give Back. Hospitals United for Sick Kids Clemenger BBDO

B01. New Product or Service HOW HALF & HALF HAD A DOOZY AND WON A PLACE IN THE NATIONAL COMP doozy drinks Richards Rose

B01. New Product or Service How we delivered Kia’s most successful pre-launch campaign of all time, with no car to show. Kia Australia Innocean Australia

B02. Challenger Brands 1001 Optometry: The Hidden Eye Test 1001 Optometry VML Australia

B02. Challenger Brands Proving that going extra needn’t cost extra, how ALDI pushed the boat out to bring Aussies in at Christmas ALDI Australia BMF

B02. Challenger Brands Built to challenge everything: ART unleashes a big, blue super monster Australian Retirement Trust M+C Saatchi Group

B02. Challenger Brands How we delivered Kia’s most successful pre-launch campaign of all time, with no car to show. Kia Australia Innocean Australia

B02. Challenger Brands How supporting Australian music turned up the volume on growth for a previously unknown brand, Sprout. Telstra +61

B02. Challenger Brands Defying a category in a state of decline to deliver breaking results Victoria University Noisy Beast

B03. Small Budget Great Northern’s Great Migration Asahi Beverages Asahi Beverages

B03. Small Budget Tapping Into a Sense of Place: How Postcode Play Reignited XXXX at the Point of Pour Lion AFFINITY & VML

B03. Small Budget RSPCA SA Perfectly Adoptable Campaign RSPCA South Australia Them Advertising

B03. Small Budget Umm…ergency SA Health Simple

B04. Positive Change A Masterclass in Government Sex Talks Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing Ogilvy Australia

B04. Positive Change Lifeblood Blood Supply: How a media first elevated blood donation into a national news story, saving up to 28,848 lives Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Clemenger BBDO

B04. Positive Change Every Vape is a Hit to Your Health Cancer Institute NSW Bastion

B04. Positive Change Consent Can’t Wait: How Empathy and Understanding Redefined Consent for the next Generation Department of Social Services BMF

B04. Positive Change Ending the Silence to End Child Sexual Abuse, One Talk at a Time Department of Social Services BMF

B04. Positive Change Uniting Purpose and Profit: How Hospitals United for Sick Kids Found a New Way for Businesses to Give Back. Hospitals United for Sick Kids Clemenger BBDO

B05. Social Media First How the Boot McNugget became a collectable McDonald’s DDB Group Australia

B05. Social Media First HOW AUSTRALIAN LAMB GOT THE NATION OUT OF THE COMMENTS AND INTO THE CUTLETS Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B05. Social Media First How We Tackled Young Australians’ Suntanning Habits: A Ticking Timebomb for Skin Cancer The Australian Government – Department of Health, Disability and Agein Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

B06. Business-to-Business Marketing Berger: The Painters Secret. Dulux DDB Group Australia

B07. Youth Marketing Every Vape is a Hit to Your Health Cancer Institute NSW Bastion

B07. Youth Marketing How a Macca’s sauce became the must-have drip McDonald’s DDB Group Australia

B07. Youth Marketing KitKat Break Chair Nestlé VML Australia

B07. Youth Marketing Contiki – Inspiring a new generation to live their own legend The Travel Corporation Not Bad Pretty Good

B08. Most Original Thinking A Masterclass in Government Sex Talks Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing Ogilvy Australia

B08. Most Original Thinking Disrupting the Algorithm to Tackle the Hidden Trends of Disrespect Department of Social Services BMF

B08. Most Original Thinking A Help Company: How NRMA Insurance made Help its whole business. IAG Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B08. Most Original Thinking How Postcodes Poured XXXX Back Into Banter Lion AFFINITY & VML

B08. Most Original Thinking AUSTRALIAN LAMB, THE ULTIMATE SOCIAL DEVICE ’IRL’ Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B08. Most Original Thinking An ICONIC comeback: redefining the value of brand in a sea of bland. THE ICONIC Dentsu Creative

B09a. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns under $2 million Don’t let cancer in. Cancer Council Victoria Bastion

B09a. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns under $2 million AUSTRALIAN LAMB, THE ULTIMATE SOCIAL DEVICE ’IRL’ Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B09b. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns over $2 million Super that feels alive: ART’s monster move that made BIG impact Australian Retirement Trust M+C Saatchi Group

B09b. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns over $2 million From Insight to Impact: The Steggles Recipe for Meaningful Growth Baiada Poultry M+C Saatchi Group

B09b. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns over $2 million Consent Can’t Wait: How Empathy and Understanding Redefined Consent for the next Generation Department of Social Services BMF

B09b. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns over $2 million A Help Company: How NRMA Insurance made Help its whole business. IAG Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B09b. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns over $2 million HOW AUSTRALIAN LAMB GOT THE NATION OUT OF THE COMMENTS AND INTO THE CUTLETS Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B09b. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns over $2 million “”You With RACQ?” How humour, critters and cultural connection reversed a four-year member decline RACQ VML Australia

B09b. Insight and Strategic Thinking – campaigns over $2 million The Ultimate Comeback: How a Seasoned Champion Reclaimed the Crown Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

B10. Innovative Media or Channel Solutions (Inc Media Partnerships) Lifeblood Blood Supply: How a media first elevated blood donation into a national news story, saving up to 28,848 lives Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Clemenger BBDO

B10. Innovative Media or Channel Solutions (Inc Media Partnerships) From beer brand to entertainment brand, how GNBC found a new way to unlock growth and stay on top Carlton United Breweries Clemenger BBDO

B10. Innovative Media or Channel Solutions (Inc Media Partnerships) The Brighter Side of Banking: How CommBank Used Media Innovation to Help Build the Nation’s Financial Confidence Commonwealth Bank Commonwealth Bank

B10. Innovative Media or Channel Solutions (Inc Media Partnerships) KitKat Break Chair Nestlé VML Australia

B11. Innovative Marketing Strategy How Samsung traded tradition for youth culture and market share growth Samsung Electronics Australia Clemenger BBDO

B12. CX Tapping Into a Sense of Place: How Postcode Play Reignited XXXX at the Point of Pour Lion AFFINITY & VML

B15. Return on Investment Proving that going extra needn’t cost extra, how ALDI pushed the boat out to bring Aussies in at Christmas ALDI Australia BMF

B15. Return on Investment Lifeblood Blood Supply: How a media first elevated blood donation into a national news story, saving up to 28,848 lives Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Clemenger BBDO

B15. Return on Investment YOU NEED TO SEE IT: HOW OPENING UP NEW PERSPECTIVES CREATED A RECORD-BREAKING SUMMER OF CRICKET IN Cricket Australia Special Australia

B15. Return on Investment Grimace’s Very Important Purple Tour McDonald’s Australia Akcelo

B15. Return on Investment HOW ’AUSSIE BEEF THE GREATEST’ DELIVERED THE GREATEST RESULTS Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B15. Return on Investment NAB wrangles a wild ROI NAB TBWA\Australia

B15. Return on Investment How NESCAFÉ Café Creations brewed up an ROI to froth about NESCAFÉ Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

B15. Return on Investment How Telstra won EOFY by creating a branded sale, not just being a brand on sale. Telstra +61

B15. Return on Investment A very tasty year: how little moments delivered even bigger ROI bikkies for Arnott’s in 2024 The Arnott’s Group Saatchi & Saatchi Australia & Spark Foundry

B15. Return on Investment The Ultimate Comeback: How a Seasoned Champion Reclaimed the Crown Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

B16. Short-Term Effects Proving that going extra needn’t cost extra, how ALDI pushed the boat out to bring Aussies in at Christmas ALDI Australia BMF

B16. Short-Term Effects Short-Term Wins, Long-Term Vision: How Steggles won with brand not bargains Baiada Poultry M+C Saatchi Group

B16. Short-Term Effects Tapping Into a Sense of Place: How Postcode Play Reignited XXXX at the Point of Pour Lion AFFINITY & VML

B16. Short-Term Effects Grimace’s Very Important Purple Tour McDonald’s Australia Akcelo

B16. Short-Term Effects HOW AUSTRALIAN LAMB GOT THE NATION OUT OF THE COMMENTS AND INTO THE CUTLETS Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B16. Short-Term Effects AUSTRALIAN LAMB, THE ULTIMATE SOCIAL DEVICE ’IRL’ Meat & Livestock Australia Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

B16. Short-Term Effects Impact at Record Speed: How Superloop dodged the IOC to win customers at the Olympics SUPERLOOP Leo Australia / Superloop / Zenith

B16. Short-Term Effects How Telstra won EOFY by creating a branded sale, not just being a brand on sale. Telstra +61

B16. Short-Term Effects How Telstra beat the unbeatable year by creating a brand-led Christmas ecosystem not just another Christmas campaign. Telstra Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

B17. Long-Term Effects The Long Game of Good Different: The Value of Brand Resilience in a Changing World ALDI Australia BMF

B17. Long-Term Effects THREE YEARS OF ILLUMINATING UV WILL SAVE 41 LIVES, 7079 SKIN CANCERS AND $64.2M Cancer Institute NSW 303 MullenLowe

B17. Long-Term Effects From one-off Irish novelty to Winter’s best mate – how Guinness drove demand amongst beer drinkers, and publicans’ desire to get a Lion Thinkerbell

B17. Long-Term Effects How XXXX found Gold in people’s pride of their origin. Lion Thinkerbell

B17. Long-Term Effects How NAB made more cents out of ‘More Than Money’ NAB TBWA\Australia

B17. Long-Term Effects How NESCAFÉ Café Creations brewed a stirring coffee comeback NESCAFÉ Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

B17. Long-Term Effects Officeworks and the Back to School Kids: Winning Hearts, Heads and Baskets — Three Years Running Officeworks Clemenger BBDO

B17. Long-Term Effects SUBWAY’S LONG GAME IN A FAST FOOD WORLD Subway Systems Australia Pty. Ltd. Publicis Worldwide Australia

B17. Long-Term Effects From Recovery to Resilience: How Suncorp Rewrote Insurance Rules – and Revitalised Its Business SUNCORP Leo Australia / Suncorp

B17. Long-Term Effects The biscuits that refused to crumble: how compound creativity faced down compound challenges for Arnott’s The Arnott’s Group Saatchi & Saatchi Australia & Spark Foundry

B18. Brand Value The Long Game of Good Different: The Value of Brand Resilience in a Changing World ALDI Australia BMF

B18. Brand Value An ICONIC comeback: redefining the value of brand in a sea of bland. THE ICONIC Dentsu Creative