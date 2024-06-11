DoubleVerify Unlocks Comprehensive Media Quality Authentication On Reddit

DoubleVerify has announced the global availability of the industry’s first comprehensive media authentication offering on Reddit. This release makes the DV Authentic Ad —a proprietary metric that offers advertisers an additional layer of trusted, third-party transparency into campaign delivery in a brand-suitable environment within the intended geography— available to Reddit advertisers.

In Australia, Reddit has more than 1.9million followers. DV introduced its viewability and invalid traffic solutions on Reddit late last year. This release provides advertisers with access to additional brand safety and suitability measurement, in-geo authentication and DV Authentic Ad reporting. Advertisers can activate DV measurement solutions across all formats, including Image Ads, Video Ads, Free-form Ads (Text) and Carousel Ads.

“We’re excited to partner with Reddit, to help campaigns on Reddit meet key media quality criteria while driving impact and performance for advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “DV’s mission is to help brands safely optimise digital investments to drive better business outcomes. To accomplish this, it’s essential we verify everywhere key audiences consume media online, especially in fast growing user-generated content environments like Reddit”.

Reddit is one of the most-visited websites, comprising over 100,000 communities dedicated to every topic and interest imaginable, with rich conversation and authentic human connection. The user-generated content profile of Reddit’s platform encourages high user activity and engagement.

DV’s new offering on Reddit provides advertisers with the following benefits:

Brand Equity Protection. DV’s brand safety and suitability measurement ensures that advertising messages are aligned with non-objectionable and suitable content, safeguarding reputation and preserving brand equity.

Fraud Detection. DV helps identify and report fraud and IVT, from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

Viewability Measurement. DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

In-Geo Delivery. DV’s technology can determine whether or not an ad appeared outside a campaign’s intended geography.

“Reddit’s unique approach to content moderation harnesses the power of community, systems and tools. This allows advertisers to focus on driving performance with confidence that their ads are appearing in environments that align with their brand values,” said Reddit chief revenue officer, Harold Klaje. “Third party verification is also an important part of delivering this confidence and we want to ensure our clients have the tools they need to feel great about their investment in Reddit. We’re excited to bring our advertisers an added layer of transparency with this additional investment in our brand safety solutions, via a best-in-class partner, DoubleVerify”.

DV’s brand safety and suitability measurement extends to Reddit In-Feed and Conversation environments. Following industry standards, DV classifies in-feed content directly above and below ads. For Reddit Conversation placements, a unique advertising format that integrates brand messages with community discussions, DV classifies content directly above the ad.

DV Universal Content IntelligenceTM, DoubleVerify’s industry-leading classification engine, powers its brand safety and suitability solution. Utilising advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, DV analyses all key content types — including video, image, audio, speech, text, and link elements — to provide advertisers with accurate classifications and ensure comprehensive coverage and protection at scale.