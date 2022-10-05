DoubleVerify Launches New Attention Lab to Help Advertisers Maximise Campaign Performance

Digital media measurement platform DoubleVerify has launched the DV Attention Lab, to help advertisers optimise campaign performance using in-depth “attention data” on ad engagement and ad exposure (lead image: Imran Masood).

The Lab will focus on providing advertisers with sophisticated, attention-based insights and recommendations on campaign performance, powered by DV Authentic Attention, and covering industry benchmark reports, best practice guides, illustrative case studies, and more.

The Lab is formed of more than 20 people around the world consisting of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts.

“As advertisers grapple with economic uncertainty, the need to understand and maximise advertising performance is more important than ever,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify.

“Traditional KPIs such as viewability and clicks are not effective at identifying whether an ad is making an impact on the end viewer, and disruption from regulatory shifts to cookie deprecation is hindering how brands can use existing tools. With that in mind, we are confident that privacy-friendly attention metrics will become the industry’s new performance currency. We are excited to launch the DV Attention Lab™ to help advertisers navigate today’s digital landscape.”

“DoubleVerify has always helped clients navigate the fragmentation of media supply by protecting them from wasted investments and unsuitable content. With further development for our Authentic AttentionⓇ solution, we look forward to helping brands and agencies move beyond this foundational layer and begin to measure and optimise attention in order to drive performance. It will be critical for brands and agencies to ensure that these attention insights are combined with actionable recommendations to help them deliver on business outcomes,” said Imran Masood, ANZ country manager of DoubleVerify.