DoubleVerify Doubles Down On Corporate Social Responsibility With Inaugural Impact Report

DoubleVerify (DV) has released its first impact report to highlight the company’s progress and investments in climate and sustainability, people, culture and equity, and business ethics and governance goals (lead image: Mike Zagorski, DoubleVerify’s CEO).

In the report, the digital measurement company said it conducted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory across Scopes 1-3 for DV’s business and identified emission reduction initiatives and launched carbon emissions measurement for digital media campaigns in partnership with Scope3.

Committed more than $2.1 million to initiatives supported through DV For Good – the company’s philanthropic arm designed to drive positive change in the global community, while still advancing the company’s corporate mission. These initiatives included employee donations and corporate gift matching, supporting industry-based initiatives, developing partnerships focused on diversity and inclusion and sponsorship of employees from underrepresented groups in partnerships that aim to amplify their voices and support their growth and leadership.

DV also became the first corporate partner of SeeHer Education, which brings together top professors and practitioners who are leading efforts to create a curriculum for college students that marries marketing and gender studies to eliminate gender bias from the outset. Plus, it attained ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System, the most widely recognised international standard for information security management.

“We are thrilled to launch our first impact report, which highlights our company values, the positive results we have generated for our stakeholders, and our sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives,” said Zagorski.

“These initiatives positively impact our customers, shareholders, and employees, creating a stronger company and driving long-term success. We believe that doing good is good for business and our recent success on both fronts is a testament to our commitment.”