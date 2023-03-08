DoubleVerify Launches Google Campaign Manager 360 Automation Tool

DoubleVerify has launched DV Campaign AutomatorTM for Google Campaign Manager 360, a tool that automates much of the campaign trafficking process.

DV Campaign AutomatorTM can automate steps from campaign creation and settings adjustments, to tag management, billing and reporting removing the slog of repetitive manual campaign management,

DV Campaign AutomatorTM will work across all formats, including desktop, mobile web, mobile app, and CTV.

The new tool will let advertisers launch their campaigns faster and make the work required to launch them more efficient — the company said that it can reduce campaign set-up time by 85 per cent.

It will also make it easier for advertisers to set up DoubleVerify’s ad verification and measurement tools.

“We are thrilled to launch DV Campaign AutomatorTM which provides advertisers a singular solution that fully automates verification support, campaign setup and trafficking workflow on Google Campaign Manager 360,” said Jack Smith, DoubleVerify’s chief product officer.

“With DV Campaign AutomatorTM, we are simplifying and automating the entire process between our system and the world’s most used ad server, to better support global brands and agencies.”

The solution was developed in partnership with Google, giving end-to-end automation within Google Campaign Manager 360.