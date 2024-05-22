    Did The Cairns Extras Slate Just Get Hotter? Make Sure You Register Now!

    You will be diagnosed with severe FOMO if you aren’t down to attend these super duper Cairns Extras.

    Lead image: Hemingway’s will host a brewery tour among other fun activities throughout the week as part of Cannes Extra.

    Being at Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, is not just about absorbing the cracking content and stellar line up of incredible local and global speakers. 

    It’s also about mingling with some of the industry’s best and brightest and that all starts with the top notch Cairns Extra offering.

    In case you missed it – or you are busy plotting all those must see sessions – Cairns Extra is the thriving hub of exclusive events that happen within and around the 4-7 June event.

    From VIP dinners, lunch and learns, cocktail parties to other fancy things like sunrise yoga, a walking group, and more, you have to be in the know to avoid missing out.

    Check out the bumper Cairns Extra itinerary and register for tickets

    New to the Cairns Extra slate is the Epsilon Dinner & Brewery Tour, which starts at Hemingway’s Brewery on Wednesday, 5 June at 6pm.

    Guests are invited for an immersive brewery tour (with tasters to boot) and dinner at the legendary picturesque spot on Cairns Wharf. 

    The sought after behind-the-scenes experience is where art and science collide and is set to tantalise your senses and deepen your appreciation for craft beer. What are you waiting for? Hop to it and express your interest now 

    The Cairns Extra events have everything including an Uber-exclusive beachside dinner at NuNu restaurant in Palm Cove hosted by everyone’s favourite ride-sharing platform to good food and great company at Taboola’s Salt House gathering.

    Plus, The Trade Desk is taking over Crystalbrook Flynn’s Whiskey & Wine for an in-demand mixer event and the Welcome to Boomtown Party is set to be an absolute hoot. We’ve even got something for the early risers with Hivestack by Perion hosting an exclusive Sunrise Yoga session on Cairns’ stunning waterfront Promenade.

    Should you miss out on any of these Cairns Extra events, don’t forget that everyone with a ticket is invited to Cannes in Cairns’ legendary Welcome Party, presented by Pinterest.

    We’ll also be closing out Cannes in Cairns with another unmissable Closing Party, presented by News Corp Australia.




