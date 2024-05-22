Did The Cairns Extras Slate Just Get Hotter? Make Sure You Register Now!
You will be diagnosed with severe FOMO if you aren’t down to attend these super duper Cairns Extras.
Lead image: Hemingway’s will host a brewery tour among other fun activities throughout the week as part of Cannes Extra.
Being at Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, is not just about absorbing the cracking content and stellar line up of incredible local and global speakers.
It’s also about mingling with some of the industry’s best and brightest and that all starts with the top notch Cairns Extra offering.
In case you missed it – or you are busy plotting all those must see sessions – Cairns Extra is the thriving hub of exclusive events that happen within and around the 4-7 June event.
From VIP dinners, lunch and learns, cocktail parties to other fancy things like sunrise yoga, a walking group, and more, you have to be in the know to avoid missing out.
New to the Cairns Extra slate is the Epsilon Dinner & Brewery Tour, which starts at Hemingway’s Brewery on Wednesday, 5 June at 6pm.
Guests are invited for an immersive brewery tour (with tasters to boot) and dinner at the legendary picturesque spot on Cairns Wharf.
The sought after behind-the-scenes experience is where art and science collide and is set to tantalise your senses and deepen your appreciation for craft beer. What are you waiting for? Hop to it and express your interest now.
The Cairns Extra events have everything including an Uber-exclusive beachside dinner at NuNu restaurant in Palm Cove hosted by everyone’s favourite ride-sharing platform to good food and great company at Taboola’s Salt House gathering.
Plus, The Trade Desk is taking over Crystalbrook Flynn’s Whiskey & Wine for an in-demand mixer event and the Welcome to Boomtown Party is set to be an absolute hoot. We’ve even got something for the early risers with Hivestack by Perion hosting an exclusive Sunrise Yoga session on Cairns’ stunning waterfront Promenade.
Should you miss out on any of these Cairns Extra events, don’t forget that everyone with a ticket is invited to Cannes in Cairns’ legendary Welcome Party, presented by Pinterest.
We’ll also be closing out Cannes in Cairns with another unmissable Closing Party, presented by News Corp Australia.
Latest News
The Unparalleled Power Of Music Festival Activations: Insights From Live Nation ANZ
According to Kristy Rosser, senior vice president of marketing solutions and client services at Live Nation ANZ, experiential activations at music festivals offer brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage deeply with their audiences, creating memorable moments that resonate long after the event. Rosser will join a panel of experts at the Activation Showcase in Melbourne […]
Sara Lappage On The “Sliding Doors” Moment That Sparked The QMS COO’s Journey Into The Media Industry
Sara Lappage, QMS‘s Chief Operating Officer, is passionate about brands. Thriving on developing brands that fit the identity and essence of the business or product they represent, she has been responsible for two major rebrands and a brand refresh over her years working in the space. Having just yesterday been named in the Women In […]
Don’t Miss Out on Samsung Ads Haus at Cannes in Cairns!
This year marks the exciting debut of the Samsung Ads Haus at Cannes in Cairns. One of many highlights at this year’s event is the new Samsung Ads haus, which is located at the Wharf Street Precinct next to Hemmingway’s Brewery – just a short 8 minute walk from the Cairns Convention Centre. Open for […]
“I F**cking Hate Honey Birdette”: Lingerie Brand Under Fire For Allegedly Using Gaza War As Inspo In Latest Campaign
Honey Birdette has once again found itself in the firing line after its latest email newsletter campaign played on a phrase that’s used to call awareness to the war in Gaza. Earlier this week, in a newsletter sent out to subscribers with the subject line “ALL EYES ON AYAH!”. The email has triggered outrage across […]
Mission Australia Joins Cannes in Cairns As Charity Partner And Needs Your Help
Leftover merch at the event? Mission Australia is here to help. Want to feel good while buying a coffee on site? Mission Australia can help with that too. Mission Australia is the festival’s official charity partner and wants you to make a positive impact on the local community. Mission Australia has joined Cannes in Cairns, […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: INDY 500 Accelerates Reach With ELF Cosmetics Partnership
The INDY 500 has secured a first-of-its-kind new deal with ELF Cosmetics, utilising social media to expand the open-wheel car racing competition to new and diverse audiences. Meanwhile, Hockey Australia has extended one of the most enduring partnerships in Australian sporting history. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major […]
TMA’s Sherilyn Shackell Wants You To Join The Rebellion!
Life is f**king tough right now, and we’re all so over it. In this op-ed, Sherilyn Shackell, Founder and Global CEO of The Marketing Academy unpacks the downward vortex of ridiculously long hours, toxic cultures, control & command leadership, financial hardship and uncertain futures that is sucking the energy from even the most optimistic people. […]
Salesforce Unveils New AI-Powered Einstein Copilot Capabilities For Marketers
Salesforce has launched new Einstein Copilot tools for marketers, giving them the ability to automatically create campaign briefs, personalised content and promotions from their data. B&T was on the ground at Salesforce’s Connections event in Chicago to hear first-hand about the new tools. All of these new tools rely on Salesforce’s Data Cloud platform that […]
AZK Media Launches Customer Catalyst As Demand For Video Content Grows
Technology PR and marketing agency AZK Media, has launched a pure play video-content business called ‘Customer Catalyst’ as demand for premium video content continues to surge. Lead image: Wayne Williams & Azadeh Williams Research shows 64% of businesses see an increase in website conversions from having a customer testimonial video as part of their marketing […]
G Squared Hires The Hallway’s Chris Murphy To Lead New Creative Arm
Digital consultancy G Squared has launched a performance media creative division that will be led by The Hallway’s former general manager, Chris Murphy. The new capability enables G Squared clients to tap into a team of creative specialists who will develop, optimise and scale effective campaigns across digital media channels. G Squared said that it […]
Want your business to become more competitive? Invest in people
Learning and development can sometimes fall into the “nice to have” bucket – but John McNerney, managing director AUSEA at Yahoo, makes the case that in a tech-driven age marketing leaders should prioritise their employees’ development if they want to get a leg up on competitors. Good businesses are like ships. They’re places where everyone […]
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Secure Dometic PR Account
Do you enjoy a bowel movement in a freshly dug ditch? Then you'd be well aware of outdoor adventure brand Dometic.
Jake Barrow Makes Huge Career Shift Taking On CCO Role Of VML, Czech Republic
Jake Barrow to take up exciting new Prague gig. Warns to expect plenty of photos of the Charles Bridge on his Facebook.
IMAA Unveils Much-Anticipated Digital 101 E-learning Module: The Final Course In Landmark IMAA Academy
Still banking on skywriting and letterbox drops for all your marketing? This digital 101 e-learning course may resonate.
Amazon Announces A New Era For Prime Video With Ads Launching From July
Ads are coming to Prime Video from July. Grey hairs and stomach ulcers arguably coming to the free-to-airs.
Can We Get A Round Of Applause? The Women In Media Power List Long List Is Here!!!
B&T's Women In Media power long list is finally here! We're even confident we got everyone's job titles correct.
Slice Rolls Into Social Media Account For Bridgestone Australia
Confirming B&T doesn't ignore our South Australian friends comes this news, that & our repeated potshots at Adelaide.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Stage Show Set To Tour The World From 2025
Universal Live Entertainment Announces Global Partnership with TEG Life Like Touring to Produce a Live Show Version of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse. DreamWorks Animation, Universal Live Entertainment, and TEG Life Like Touring will be collaborating on a live touring show inspired by the magical world of hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse. TEG Life Like Touring revealed […]
Two Major Creative Promotions At DDB Melbourne
B&T likes to think a promotion's recognition for a job well done. Alternatively you're adept at kissing the boss' arse.
The All-New MFA Guide: The Ultimate Overview Of The Dynamic Media Agency Industry
The MFA Guide remains a quintessential tool of the media industry. Alongside Nike trainers & T-shirt design side hustle.
Zero Deaths: National Breast Cancer Foundation & FutureBrand Partner On New Brand Strategy
B&T always happy to promote anything to do with breast cancer awareness. Less so elephantiasis or goitre awareness.
DoubleVerify Research Reveals Retail Media Is An Opportunity For Safe Engagement Despite Some Viewability Challenges
Retail media's so hot right now? See how it joins Japan holidays, Tay Tay's bodysuit & the pompadour in the cool stakes.
Things Get Feisty, As McDonald’s & DDB Sydney Launch The Limited-Edition Feisty McSpicy Range
McDonald's banking on some heat with new spicy range. Declares the fake chicken fiasco a distant, albeit painful memory.
TV Ratings (21/05/2024): Fans Shocked As Farmer Joe Makes Final Choice
Farmer Wants A Wife is over for another year. Now if they could just concentrate on lowering the price of lamb cutlets.
ACA Create Space Census Shows Improvement But There Is Still A Long Way To Go
The Ad Council's Create Space Census is here & comes with a big tick for women & a trombone's wah-wah-wah-wah for D&I.
“A Natural Partnership”: AAMI & Suncorp Say Thanks To SES Volunteers This WOW Day
Today's Wear Orange Wednesday that acknowledges the SES's great work. Easy-peasy for Buddhist monks & West Tigers fans.
B&T Hack Among Adland Leaders Heading To Jail
B&T staffer heading to gaol but all for a good cause. Unlike that time he actually headed to gaol for that bad cause.
Agency Launches Moosebot ‘Intern’
Sure, you pay them nothing & treat them like crap, but B&T supports human interns over their worrying AI alternative.
Honda Australia Appoints Howatson+Co To Lead Creative And Media In New Hybrid Agency Model
Chris Howatson frantically searching for his 'Turning Japanese' CD by The Vapors after winning Honda's media & creative.
Modernising Whiskey Culture: How 23rd Street Distillery Is Changing The Narrative With Innovative RTD Range
This brand aims to change the whisky narrative in Australia. Still, no movement on next-day nausea & throbbing headache.
Mastering The Balance Beam: Finding Cut Through Via Experiences & Exposure In Sport
Starcom’s Roger Lintzeris argues sport still does mass reach like no other. Could there be hope for the Wallabies yet?
Chris Salter Appointed Director Of News For Seven Melbourne, Gemma Williams Named 7NEWS Spotlight Executive Producer
Seven unveils big changes to its news desk.
Sunday Gravy Welcomes Ego Pharmaceuticals To The Table
Melbourne indie Sunday Gravy nabs Ego Pharmaceuticals' creative. Would certainly welcome Gravox or Maggi to the books.
Unveiling Distinct Channel Opportunities: Insights From Dash Hudson’s Cross-Channel Social Media Benchmark Reports
Dash Hudson’s Social Media Benchmark Report is in. B&T calling it a robust read with near faultless grammar & spelling.
Cummins&Partners Welcomes Tim Collier As New Head of Strategy
Cummins&partners ramps up its client strategy offerings and its Dungeons And Dragons staff team with latest recruit.
‘Let’s Break Ingrained Industry Muscle Memory & Help Marketers Keep Their Job’ – Mat Baxter On Why He Joined Mutinex
The adland sage has joined marketing platform Mutinex which, admittedly, sounds like a high-fibre breakfast cereal.