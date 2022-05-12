Design Business Re Lands Remi Couzelas As Group Head Of Optus.

Design Business Re Lands Remi Couzelas As Group Head Of Optus.
Global design business Re, part of the M&C Saatchi Group, continues to build upon their experienced leadership team, appointing Remi Couzelas (pictured) as new group head of Optus.

Remi will be leading the Optus business across Re and Optus’ bespoke built in-house offering, Yes Agency, as well as leading the integration of projects with other agency village partners.

“The opportunity to come back to Re and M&C Saatchi Group, combined with a strong desire to work with the Optus team again, felt like something I could not say no to.” says Remi Couzelas, group head at Re Agency

Over the past three years, Remi previously led and authored the current brand strategy for the Optus business. Remi’s recent experience, especially in applying data and analytics to brand building, made him the perfect boomerang candidate for the role.

“We are super excited to welcome him back to the family in this new extended role.” says Melissa Hopkins, VP marketing at Optus

The appointment of Couzelas follows the recent growth announcements of Re North America, and promotion of Sarah Burling as general manager of Re Australia.

“Remi’s first tenure at Re and the M&C Saatchi Group was phenomenal. He made an extraordinary impact on Optus, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to this critical role. We’re also thrilled to have him back culturally, where he always shared his strategic brilliance and huge sense of fun.” says Patrick Guerrera, CEO of Re and Yes Agency

Re continues to build on the existing team of specialists spanning the UK, US, Australia and China where the 160+ network delivers work for a diverse portfolio of international clients, including FIFA, Skyscanner, Franklin Templeton and Woolworths Group.

