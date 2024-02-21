DDB Sydney Nabs Monkeys Creatives Emmalie Narathipakorn & Seamus McAlary

DDB executive creative director Matt Chandler has announced the appointment of creative team Emmalie Narathipakorn and Seamus McAlary from The Monkeys, building on the success of its existing creative team.

Lead Image: L-R – Emmalie Narathipakorn and Seamus McAlary

Narathipakorn, who was an art director at The Monkeys, joins DDB as senior art director, while Monkeys’ copywriter McAlary joins as senior copywriter. The pair boasts a background in design, acting and comedy writing and have worked together since 2019.

They have spent the past four years at The Monkeys, where they created several iconic campaigns including Australian Lamb’s ‘Un-Australia’, Amazon’s ‘One Day Delivery’ and Telstra’s ‘This is Footy Country’.

“I’ve been admiring Em and Seamus’s work from afar for a while now. In an unreasonably short amount of time they’ve proven themselves to be a couple of the most exciting creatives in the country. They make work everyone notices, and I can’t wait to seethem do that for our clients,” Chandler said.

“We’re excited to join DDB Sydney because they have a really good laksa place around the corner. They also have an exceptional creative department who make world-class work, which is a bonus”.

Narathipakorn and McAlary join the already 25-strong creative team at DDB Sydney and are full steam ahead creating iconic work for brands like McDonalds, Westpac and Volkswagen Group Australia (VGA).

The appointments are effective immediately