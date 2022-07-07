DDB Sydney Compares The McChicken To The Middle Child In New Macca’s Work

Macca’s have launched a new campaign seeking to hero middle children for the first time, inspired by their very own menu middle child – the McChicken.

After years of being caught between its more famous siblings, the Cheeseburger and Big Mac, McDonald’s are putting the McChicken front and centre to give this middle child its moment.

The campaign kicks off with a 60” film and includes a partnership with Nova FM’s Kate, Tim & Joel show, a documentary produced by LADbible, social content across all major platforms, a digital display buy and an exclusive McChicken offer, launching later this month.

Tim Kenward, McDonald’s Australia marketing director, commented, “The McChicken has a legion of very passionate fans. But we realised the Big Mac and Cheeseburger have traditionally stolen the limelight! It’s great to be able to find such a fun way of celebrating an iconic burger.”

Jack Nunn, DDB Sydney CD, added: “This was such a fun collaboration with the whole DDB team and our awesome client, media and production partners. Proud we could help give Mid Kids their moment.”

The campaign will run for the rest of the month and is part of Macca’s recent promotion of their core menu range which is currently being advertised across all channels.

Credits

Client – MCD Australia

Creative Agency – DDB Sydney

PR – Mango Communications

Media – OMD

Production – Photoplay Playtime

Director/Photographer – Sarah Adamson

Post Production – The Editors

Sound – Songzu