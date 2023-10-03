Darrell Lea Unwraps New Packaging Design Via SLIK

Independent creative agency SLIK has brought a new sense of joy to Darrell Lea, one of Australia’s oldest and loved confectionary brands, which has launched a new packaging design across its portfolio of products.

Featuring the iconic Darrell Lea stripe in a refreshed design, along with bright, fun colours and dynamic product visuals, the new packaging forms part of a strategic approach to connect Darrell Lea with the consumers of today.

Darrell Lea’s general manager of marketing, Johanna Campbell, said: “For close to 100 years, Darrell Lea has been making it better for generations of Australians. We’re delighted with the new packaging and are excited to see the next chapter of a much-loved Aussie icon roll out on supermarket shelves.

“This was a much-needed refresh, designed with purpose to help activate Darrell Lea’s brand positioning, and our commitment to delicious Australian-made products, for everyone to enjoy.”

SLIK undertook a significant strategic audit when developing the new packaging design and created a consistent visual framework that has been applied across the entire Darrell Lee range of products, driving brand recognition and making them instantly recognisable to customers.

Randle Juan, senior art director, SLIK added: “It’s been exciting to work on such an iconic Australian brand, with all the nostalgia, community engagement and fun Darrell Lea brings to the table. For the SLIK team, it was great to flex our strategic combination of creative innovation and craft through this project.”

Sydney independent SLIK has enjoyed recent success with an expanded portfolio across categories including telco, insurance, and FMCG, with key clients such as Qantas, Nine, nib, TPG Telecom and Reece.