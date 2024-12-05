Cyber Week Sees Global Sales Surge, But Aussie Shoppers Hold Back as Discounts Fall Short

Cyber Week data from Salesforce analysing 1.5 billion shoppers and 1.6 trillion page views across the Salesforce Platform has revealed consumers largely held off on spending to capitalise on Cyber Week deals, with global sales up 6 per cent on last year.

Interest in the sales remains high locally, with traffic growth from Australian shoppers up 8 per cent YoY, compared to a global average of 2 per cent.

Conversion was slightly behind the 2023 numbers, at 3.4 per cent this year, versus 3.7 per cent last year, even as Australia saw a slight decline (-1.3 per cent YoY) in order growth. Decreases in sales and order growth in Australia could be due to less than-enticing discounts for shoppers; the average discount rate offered by local retailers this year was down -4 per cent on last year to 25 per cent.

The report also revealed mobile devices drove 70 per cent of global online orders this year, and Black Friday proved its staying power as a cornerstone of the shopping season by driving $74.4 billion in global digital sales. AI, including agents, also played a pivotal role, influencing $60 billion in sales through personalised offers and engagement, highlighting how this technology is reshaping the retail landscape and boosting consumer engagement.

“While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are clearly popular moments on the retail calendar, the response from Australian shoppers this year shows that underwhelming discounts across the board – and ongoing concerns about the cost of living – have affected the hype,” said Jane Brown, senior vice president, Enterprise, Salesforce ANZ.

“However, the rise in use of AI – and especially autonomous agents – to help manage these peak shopping moments, both for businesses and consumers, is notable. It provides a glimpse into the evolution of retail, where personalisation and mobile-first approaches will influence consumer behaviour and deliver improved sales and customer service outcomes for retailers. Australian retailers will need to move quickly to ensure they’re able to take advantage of this momentum ahead of the new year.”