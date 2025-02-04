CX Lavender Appoints Clint Bauer As Chief Executive Officer

Leading full-service customer experience agency CX Lavender has appointed Clint Bauer as its new chief executive officer. A proven innovator and strategic thinker, Bauer succeeds Adam Washington, who departs to pursue new opportunities.

Bauer has been instrumental in shaping CX Lavender’s data-led, technology-driven solutions, heading up the agency’s Advisory, Data and Technology Division and its software arm, CXTX. His track record of leveraging cutting-edge strategy, technology, data, and AI to drive client value has earned him multiple industry accolades and widespread respect among peers and clients.

“Clint is a rare talent,” said Will Lavender, executive chairman of CX Lavender. “His depth of expertise in emerging technologies, his strategic foresight, and his commitment to people-centred leadership make him perfectly placed to steer our agency through its next stage of growth.”

During his tenure at CX Lavender, Bauer has overseen CX Lavender’s global expansion, championing the creation of customer-centric solutions and software. Under his leadership, the agency has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation while delivering tangible results for clients. In embodying CX Lavender’s core values – Smart, Brave, and Kind – he ensures that the agency remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking transformative growth.

“I’m excited to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment,” said Bauer. “CX Lavender has always excelled at delivering innovative solutions underpinned by a relentless focus on customers. I look forward to working alongside and leading our outstanding team as we continue to fuse creativity, data, and technology to unlock even greater value for our clients and their customers.”

As part of this leadership transition, Will Lavender will assume the position of Chairman, working closely with Bauer and the wider leadership team to broaden CX Lavender’s capabilities, attract top-tier talent, and ensure the agency remains at the forefront of the industry.

With Bauer now at the helm, CX Lavender looks set to usher in an exciting new era – one defined by forward-thinking strategy, customer-first creative solutions, and a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes, all supported by cutting-edge data and technologies.