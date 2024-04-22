CRA Siren Award To Be Presented At B&T Awards 2024!
After 20 years, Commercial Radio and Audio (CRA) will be revamping its Siren Award, with the trophy being handed out at this year’s B&T Awards!
The Siren Award will be presented as the Best Use of Radio/Audio at this year’s B&T Awards, and marks a new approach for B&T and CRA aimed at reflecting excellence across all audio platforms, reaching a broader audience, and maintaining its support of new creative talent entering the ad industry.
Last year’s Best Use of Radio/Audio went to Amplify for its “Frisson Trigger” campaign for Sonos.
CRA chief commercial officer Jo Dick said CRA is also partnering with Advertising Council Australia (ACA) to support AWARD School 2024, as presenting partner for the Audio Week brief.
“The Sirens have been encouraging excellence in audio creative for two decades, and this refresh will ensure the initiative keeps up with our fast-evolving industry,” Dick said.
“Our partnership with B&T will take the Sirens to a broader audience, across the creative community, media agencies and marketers, while we are also expanding the scope of the award to reflect excellence across all audio platforms – not just radio,” she added.
“And by teaming up with ACA to support AWARD School, we will be encouraging new and emerging creative talent to embrace audio.”
Sirens founder, Eardrum’s Ralph van Dijk has backed the move: “It’s the end of an era, but also the start of a new one, and I’m excited to see how the Siren’s partnership with ACA can help foster the next generation of creative excellence in audio. While the Cannes Lions prize will be sorely missed, focusing resources on upskilling creatives will reap even greater rewards.”
Thinkerbell’s Adam Ferrier also welcomed the decision: “The Siren Awards have been an important creative initiative for two decades, and this move will carry it into the next 20 years. Expanding the award from just radio to all audio is also vital, as it shines a light on how impactful audio is and what it can deliver for brands. Audio is too often undervalued, so anything that holds up the creative possibilities of this medium should be encouraged.”
The Siren for the Best Use of Radio/Audio category will be presented at the annual B&T Awards in November. Entries will be open mid-2024. Previous Sirens judges will be invited to judge the category.
