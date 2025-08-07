Controversy Reigns In Women In Media Awards People’s Choice Voting As Foxtel’s Vicki Chen’s Rise Continues

B&T’s Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, have been rattled by controversy! With just under 48 hours left to go until voting in the People’s Choice category closes, some major players have been disqualified from the race.

We aren’t going to name names, you know who you are. Moving forward, let’s try to keep things fair and equal and remember, if you are trying to trick our systems, we will know.

But that’s enough on that. Pulling out to the front once again is Foxtel Media’s head of intelligence, trading, and digital operations. Close behind her is fierce competition, with only a handful of votes separating the top ten contenders.

With just over a month left in the race to the big night, let’s see who is currently in contention for the top spot!

For more than a decade, B&T’s Women in Media Awards have celebrated the brilliance, influence, and mentorship of women across the media, marketing, and advertising sectors. Taking place on August 29 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal, this glittering night of recognition honours the female-identifying professionals who are not only excelling in their fields but also paving the way for future generations.

Haven’t got around to voting yet? There is less than 48 hours left with judging closing tomorrow!

PLEASE NOTE! The People’s Choice Award is an individual award. Anyone who has entered a group or as a company – e.g The Aunties – has been excluded from this category.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now your voice has been heard, grab your tickets to see the winner of this prestigious category, and the 28 other awards revealed on the night!