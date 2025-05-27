Consultancy 24 Hour Business Plan Snares Vijay Solanki For Senior Advisor Role

24 Hour Business Plan (24HRBP) has appointed Vijay Solanki to senior advisor, as the business consultancy sets its sights on transforming the not-for-profit (NFP) and health sectors via fast, focused strategy development.

With a three-decade long career spanning executive roles at Unilever, Philips, Shazam and recently as CEO of the IAB, Solanki joins 24HRBP to drive rapid impact for not-for-profits and health organisations via sustainable growth strategies. His longstanding relationship with 24HRBP founder Andrew “Billy” Baxter—forged when Baxter was at Publicis and Solanki was leading the IAB— makes the appointment both strategic and personal.

“I’ve known Billy since I arrived in Australia a decade ago, and we’ve always shared a belief in the power of great strategy and purpose-led organisations,” said Solanki. “I’m energised by the opportunity to help NFP leaders scale their impact through strategic clarity. Strategy doesn’t need to take months—in sectors like health and social impact, it simply can’t afford to.”

“Having been a Director and Chair of several NFP’s, and delivered over 200 strategic plans via 24HRBP, I know that long-term business strategies can’t wait,” Baxter added.

“Not-for-profits face the same strategic challenges as startups and corporates including limited resources, high stakes, and the constant pressure to deliver impact. That’s why we’re excited to welcome Vijay to our team. Together we can help our NFP partners and purpose driven organisations develop practical and manageable business and marketing plans that supercharge their impact.”

Solanki’s appointment coincides with a new partnership between 24HRBP and Matchmore, a rapidly growing organisation that connects NFPs with aligned donors and pro-bono support. The collaboration is a natural step in Solanki’s aim to help organisations cut through complexity and drive sustainable impact.

“NFPs are under increasing pressure to do more with less and ensure that as many dollars are going to the cause as possible. Donors and stakeholders are recognising that better strategy is essential — and that’s where 24HRBP comes in,” explained Solanki. “We create strategic plans that align leadership teams, set clear priorities, and are simple enough to execute—all in just 24 hours of workshops.”

Unlike traditional and larger consultancies that can be slower and more costly, 24HRBP offers a nimble, proven model that has already delivered results for NFPs including UNICEF, Gowrie NSW and Canteen.

Matchmore co-founder Steve Hirst said the partnership would give their network of more than 500 NFPs access to practical, high-impact strategy sessions: “Partnering with 24HRBP means we can offer our clients rapid, high-quality strategy that boosts both effectiveness and efficiency.”

“Vijay brings unmatched experience, deep empathy for founders and CEOs, and a strong track record in purpose-driven innovation,” concludes Baxter.

“With him on board and Matchmore as a partner, we’re more equipped than ever to help NFPs thrive.”

“Every impactful organisation deserves a clear, focused plan—and the confidence to execute it,” said Solanki. “That’s what 24HRBP delivers, and it’s exactly what the sector needs right now.”

Solanki’s appointment and the partnership are effective immediately.