Concrete Playground & HSBC Expand Content Partnership With More European Destination Guides

Concrete Playground, HSBC Bank Australia and Foundation Media, which recently merged with Hearts & Science, announce a third iteration of their content partnership featuring comprehensive guides to trending travel destinations.

This campaign brings Concrete Playground’s signature Travel Guides and editorial curation to beloved European destinations. Readers can expect detailed guides to Paris, Crete, Budapest, Monaco, Malta, and Sardinia, uncovering the best eco-friendly stays, world-class restaurants and local haunts away from the tourist traps — plus video content showcasing the unique energy of Amsterdam and Reykjavik through the lens of local creators. Underpinning the choice of destinations is a data-driven approach, utilising Concrete Playground’s audience insights and industry research to identify trending destinations.

Cinzia Giacchi, partnerships director at Concrete Playground, said, “We are excited to be collaborating once again with the HSBC and Foundation teams on these exceptional destination guides that not only ignite a deep sense of wanderlust but also provide practical value to our readers. Year after year, we aim to elevate our partnership by expanding into new video and social formats whilst always ensuring we’re showcasing HSBC’s commitment to seamless financial transactions for travellers before they reach their destination and while away.”

HSBC’s award-winning Everyday Global Account perfectly complements the destination guides. This one-of-a-kind account allows seamless, fee-free international spending and transfers (T&C and other banking service fees and charges may apply) plus you can hold up to 10 currencies all linked to your everyday transaction account and one convenient Visa Debit card. This partnership empowers Australians to experience Europe with confidence and convenience, solidifying HSBC’s position as the leading bank for international travellers..

Jessica Power, head of wealth & personal banking (WPB) Australia said: “This partnership with Concrete Playground has been pivotal for HSBC Australia. It’s opened up an innovative media

avenue that connects us directly with our international target audience through unique and exciting content. It will influence how we plan our media in future, as we focus on opportunities that align with our ambition to be the number one international bank.”

By the end of August 2024, the partnership will have covered 15 destinations and 450 unique recommendations. The in-depth guides span must-see landmarks, delicious eats, stylish stays,

and hidden gems, ensuring HSBC customers and Concrete Playground readers receive a seamless and enriching travel adventure. To date, the partnership has delivered over 100,000 page views, 721,000 video views and has reached over 5 million readers through social, video, written content and high-impact display.