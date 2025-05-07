AdvertisingNewsletter

Weber Shandwick Promotes Akina Taniguchi & Juliette Bagwell To New Leadership Roles

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Juliette Bagwell and Akina Taniguchi.
L-R: Juliette Bagwell and Akina Taniguchi.

Comms agency Weber Shandwick Australia has promoted Akina Taniguchi to business director and Juliette Bagwell to senior account manager.

Akina Taniguchi brings expertise across pharmaceutical, med-tech, biotech, consumer health, and patient advocacy sectors. She has delivered integrated campaigns across the Australian, UK and EU markets, spanning therapy areas including oncology, HIV, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and pain management. A seasoned strategist, Akina specialises in media relations, patient advocacy and medical communications.

“As healthcare evolves, so must the way we communicate. I’m passionate about translating complex science into simple, strategic stories that put patients first and connect across any channel. I’m excited to help our clients build trust, drive engagement, and deliver communications that make a real impact,” Taniguchi said.

Juliette Bagwell has joined as senior account manager with a background in health and wellbeing communications. She has led campaigns across product launches, disease awareness, healthcare professional education and corporate affairs.

“I’m thrilled to join the Weber Shandwick team. The agency’s integrated approach presents a unique opportunity to deliver innovative, engaging health campaigns that resonate widely across Australia,” Bagwell said.

“Our healthcare practice is growing fast because clients are looking for more – communications that are smarter, more creative, and built to work across any channel. Today, clients want partners who can bring science to life through bold ideas and strategic thinking. We’re building a team that does exactly that – helping brands, from pharma to wellbeing, connect, inspire, and make a real impact,” Angela Malkin, head of Weber Shandwick Australia added.

Related posts:

  1. StackAdapt Launches Integrated Email & Data Hub, Bridging Martech & Programmatic Advertising Under One Platform
  2. Sarah McGregor Joins AKQA As Australian ECD, Promotes David Clarke To Executive Experience Design Director APAC
  3. “We Need More Honest Disagreement,” Argues Debate Club. Don’t agree? Well Get There & Tell ‘Em That
  4. New Business Winners: WPP Scrubs Up With L’Oréal, 72andSunny Checks Out With Big W
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Brissie Creative Agency Group Media8 Faces ATO Liquidation Bid
Gavin Seewooruttun.
Publicis Sapient Welcomes Gavin Seewooruttun As Data & AI Lead Australia
Aussies Encouraged “Fly It Forward” & Help The Flying Doctor Soar This Matched Giving Day
DDB Group Melbourne & Crikey Probe Political Party Loopholes Through ‘Crikey for PM’ Campaign
Register Lost your password?