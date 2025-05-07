Weber Shandwick Promotes Akina Taniguchi & Juliette Bagwell To New Leadership Roles

Comms agency Weber Shandwick Australia has promoted Akina Taniguchi to business director and Juliette Bagwell to senior account manager.

Akina Taniguchi brings expertise across pharmaceutical, med-tech, biotech, consumer health, and patient advocacy sectors. She has delivered integrated campaigns across the Australian, UK and EU markets, spanning therapy areas including oncology, HIV, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and pain management. A seasoned strategist, Akina specialises in media relations, patient advocacy and medical communications.

“As healthcare evolves, so must the way we communicate. I’m passionate about translating complex science into simple, strategic stories that put patients first and connect across any channel. I’m excited to help our clients build trust, drive engagement, and deliver communications that make a real impact,” Taniguchi said.

Juliette Bagwell has joined as senior account manager with a background in health and wellbeing communications. She has led campaigns across product launches, disease awareness, healthcare professional education and corporate affairs.

“I’m thrilled to join the Weber Shandwick team. The agency’s integrated approach presents a unique opportunity to deliver innovative, engaging health campaigns that resonate widely across Australia,” Bagwell said.

“Our healthcare practice is growing fast because clients are looking for more – communications that are smarter, more creative, and built to work across any channel. Today, clients want partners who can bring science to life through bold ideas and strategic thinking. We’re building a team that does exactly that – helping brands, from pharma to wellbeing, connect, inspire, and make a real impact,” Angela Malkin, head of Weber Shandwick Australia added.