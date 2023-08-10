CommBank Matildas REMOVES Tim Tam TikTok Following B&T Story

CommBank Matildas REMOVES Tim Tam TikTok Following B&T Story
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



The CommBank Matilda’s TikTok page has removed a video in which players can be seen enjoying free Tim Tams after B&T published a story noting that the popular biscuit brand is not an official sponsor of the CommBank Matildas.

In the popular video, posted around 10 days ago, the Matildas could be seen walking out of a tunnel onto the pitch and being offered a Tim Tam by an unknown hand.

The video was mysteriously removed from the CommBank Matildas TikTok page on Tuesday, the same day B&T published the story.

It can, however, still be viewed on the Instagram page of the Canadian sports network TSN Official.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

 

The video was a huge hit with fans, with one person saying it was the “Best Tim Tam ad ever!”

More than 722,000 fans had watched the video as of Tuesday morning – making it one of the most popular videos on the CommBank Matildas’ TikTok page.

The CommBank Matildas TikTok page has nearly 150,000 followers.

Arnott’s, who owns Tim Tam, is not listed as a sponsor or partner on the Matildas website.

CommsBank is the primary partner of the Matildas, whilst Nike, Qantas, Cupra, Rebel, Seven Consulting, Priceline, Cadbury, Subway, Lego and Beare Park are listed as official partners.

Cadbury’s, which is owned by Mondelez International is a competitor of Arnott’s (owned by US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts).

A spokesperson from Football Australia told B&T that the video was not made by CommBank Matildas but was made by FIFA.

“The Tim Tams social media content is something the FIFA social media and digital team are doing, not the CommBank Matildas.”

Football Australia is a member of FIFA, alongside 210 other national associations.

FIFA has considerable control over the sponsorship decisions of its members. Back in 2021, it announced that it would be banning advertisements from the front of players’ jerseys as of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In July, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that fans who took videos within the World Cup stadiums had their videos wiped after complaints from FIFA. 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

CommBank Matildas commsbank matildas matildas TikTok tim tam

Latest News

X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars
  • Technology

X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has launched new “pre-bid Adjacency Controls” in collaboration with Integral Ad Science (IAS) to help ensure advertisers’ posts don’t end up next to dodgy content. X said that more than 1,900 global advertisers use the solution to avoid adjacency to undesired keywords and handles and it […]

IMAA Members Predict Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts
  • Media

IMAA Members Predict Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts

IMAA members have anticipated that BVOD/CTV, digital video, and podcasts will record the greatest growth in advertiser spending in this financial year, part two of the new IMAA Indie Census for June 2023 has revealed. Highlights IMAA agencies expect BVOD/CTV, digital video, and POOH to have the biggest growth in the next FY 60% of […]

Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry
  • Media

Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry

Prestige Brands Australia has launched an attention-grabbing awareness campaign to unveil the latest fragrance by global superstar Billie Eilish –illuminating a multi-storey mural with a lightshow simulating a storm. With the lightshow idea together with media planning and buying by Spark Foundry, the campaign aims to create desirability and brand credibility among the target audience […]

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
  • Campaigns

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]