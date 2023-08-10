CommBank Matildas REMOVES Tim Tam TikTok Following B&T Story

The CommBank Matilda’s TikTok page has removed a video in which players can be seen enjoying free Tim Tams after B&T published a story noting that the popular biscuit brand is not an official sponsor of the CommBank Matildas.

In the popular video, posted around 10 days ago, the Matildas could be seen walking out of a tunnel onto the pitch and being offered a Tim Tam by an unknown hand.

The video was mysteriously removed from the CommBank Matildas TikTok page on Tuesday, the same day B&T published the story.

It can, however, still be viewed on the Instagram page of the Canadian sports network TSN Official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

The video was a huge hit with fans, with one person saying it was the “Best Tim Tam ad ever!”

More than 722,000 fans had watched the video as of Tuesday morning – making it one of the most popular videos on the CommBank Matildas’ TikTok page.

The CommBank Matildas TikTok page has nearly 150,000 followers.

Arnott’s, who owns Tim Tam, is not listed as a sponsor or partner on the Matildas website.

CommsBank is the primary partner of the Matildas, whilst Nike, Qantas, Cupra, Rebel, Seven Consulting, Priceline, Cadbury, Subway, Lego and Beare Park are listed as official partners.

Cadbury’s, which is owned by Mondelez International is a competitor of Arnott’s (owned by US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts).

A spokesperson from Football Australia told B&T that the video was not made by CommBank Matildas but was made by FIFA.

“The Tim Tams social media content is something the FIFA social media and digital team are doing, not the CommBank Matildas.”

Football Australia is a member of FIFA, alongside 210 other national associations.

FIFA has considerable control over the sponsorship decisions of its members. Back in 2021, it announced that it would be banning advertisements from the front of players’ jerseys as of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In July, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that fans who took videos within the World Cup stadiums had their videos wiped after complaints from FIFA.