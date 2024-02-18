Collingwood Teams Up With MA Services Group Ahead Of 2024 Season Launch

Collingwood Football Club has announced an exciting new partnership with MA Services Group (MASG).

Lead image: L-R – Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly, Collingwood midfielder Tom Mitchell and MA Services CEO Micky Ahuja.

Announced ahead of the Club’s 2024 Season Launch, MA Services Group joins Collingwood as a Major Partner. The partnership sees MASG as the Club’s official ball partner until the end of 2026. The MASG logo will feature on the Club’s footballs used during Collingwood’s AFL training sessions and during the pre-game warm up.

MASG is an Australian-owned integrated facilities service company. Established in 2011, the company provides security, cleaning and facilities services across Australia.

Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly welcomed MA Services Group to Collingwood and was pleased for the opportunity to partner with the services company for the next two years. “We’re pleased to welcome MA Services’ CEO Micky Ahuja and the entire MA Services team onboard as Major Partner for the next two-years,” Kelly said.

“Both Collingwood and MA Services share a mutual objective to further connect and grow with the community”.

“MASG joins us at an exciting time for our Club and we wish to continue great success with this new partnership in the years to come”.

MA Services CEO Micky Ahuja said MASG takes immense pride in aligning with the Collingwood Football Club. “Collingwood is an organisation celebrated for its rich history, dedication to success and community involvement,” Ahuja said.

“This dynamic synergy, born from our mutual commitment to diversity, respect, and inclusion, marks the beginning of what promises to be a transformative journey”.

“Looking ahead, we eagerly anticipate the remarkable achievements that will emerge from our combined efforts. This partnership aims not only to protect our community but also drive meaningful change. By creating lasting impacts and inspiring others, we are committed to shaping a brighter, more inclusive future together”.

“As an Official Major Partner of Collingwood, one of Australia’s most admired and successful sporting clubs, MA Services Group is honored to stand side by side in this endeavour”.

