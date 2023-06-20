CBA Recruits Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley For GM Of Paid & Owned Media Role

Commonwealth Bank has announced the appointment of media agency specialist Pat Crowley as part of the group’s strategy to expand its paid and owned media business and respond to the changing media and marketing environment.

Crowley, a 25-year veteran of the industry who has counted CBA as a key client for much of that time, is joining the bank as General Manager, Paid & Owned Media, with a brief to enhance the in-house media division and deepen existing and new customer relationships.

Crowley is moving from EssenceMediacom, where he is currently managing partner and prior to that CEO. He has worked with CBA for more than two decades and EssenceMediacom will continue to enjoy a close working relationship with the group.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to attract the talent, deep knowledge and ability of a person of Pat’s stature,” said Jo Boundy, CBA’s chief marketing officer.

“Pat has worked with us very closely for more than 20 years and has been instrumental in helping to develop and execute on our media strategy over that time. This is further recognition of the strong relationship between CBA and Essence which will continue to develop with Pat’s recruitment.

“In his new role Pat will drive the expanded Paid & Owned team with renewed focus and investment to provide the best possible experience for our current customers and help us attract new people to CBA. He will spearhead an evolution in how we go to market, with a service model designed to meet the needs of the Group, our partners and customers.”

Aimee Buchanan, CEO of EssenceMediacom, said: “We are thrilled for Pat and glad that we will continue to work with him in his new role. The golden thread that has run through Pat’s agency career has been CBA.

“Stepping over to the client-side is a natural evolution of Pat’s enduring relationship with the Bank and signifies a strengthening of the already close and lasting partnership between CBA and EssenceMediacom.

“On a personal note, I am incredibly grateful for Pat’s support and friendship over the past 18 months. We will be replacing his role directly, and with Pat, we are recruiting for a senior leader to lead the team and run CBA for us. We look forward to continuing to work together, and delivering breakthrough thinking for CBA.”