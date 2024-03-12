Casefile True Crime Tops February Podcast Ranking

Audiences have flocked back to their favourite podcasts in February, the Australian Podcast Ranker has revealed.

Casefile True Crime had the most monthly listeners, with 83 per cent more than in January, reflecting a strong growth in monthly listeners across most of the top 10 podcasts.

“New episodes and growing listener numbers were the highlight of another strong month for the Australian Podcast Ranker,” said Ford Ennals, CEO of Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA).

The following chart of the top 10 podcasts reveals the growth in monthly listener numbers in February:

The Australian Podcast Ranker, released monthly by CRA in association with Triton Digital since 2019, continued to debut podcast titles in February. Happy Hour with Lucy & Nicki (LiSTNR) debuted as the 16th most listened to podcast in the month.

“Nine new podcasts debuted in February, five of which were produced locally. That’s on top of the 12 new podcasts that debuted in January,” Ennals said.

Fourteen of the 20 most listened to Australian-made podcasts in February had female hosts or co-hosts. And all five of the locally produced new podcasts had female hosts or co-hosts.

“While audience loyalty is reflected in listener numbers of Australia’s leading podcasts, the Australian podcast scene continues to reflect the diversity of content and hosts available to listeners, allowing them to quickly add new favourites,” Ennals said.

The top five podcast genres by listener numbers in February were, in order:

Society & Culture

News

True Crime

Comedy, and

Sport

The five top podcast publishers each had more than two million monthly listeners in February:

The leading two sales representative organisations in the Australian Podcast Ranker each had more than 6.8 million monthly listeners in February:

About the Australian Podcast Ranker

The Australian Podcast Ranker is a monthly snapshot of the top 200 podcasts listened to by Australians, the top 200 Australian podcasts, the 20 biggest publishers and the 20 most successful podcast sales representatives.

The Australian Podcast Ranker is an industry initiative commissioned by CRA and published by Triton Digital. Results comply with IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines.