Casefile True Crime Tops February Podcast Ranking
Audiences have flocked back to their favourite podcasts in February, the Australian Podcast Ranker has revealed.
Casefile True Crime had the most monthly listeners, with 83 per cent more than in January, reflecting a strong growth in monthly listeners across most of the top 10 podcasts.
“New episodes and growing listener numbers were the highlight of another strong month for the Australian Podcast Ranker,” said Ford Ennals, CEO of Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA).
The following chart of the top 10 podcasts reveals the growth in monthly listener numbers in February:
The Australian Podcast Ranker, released monthly by CRA in association with Triton Digital since 2019, continued to debut podcast titles in February. Happy Hour with Lucy & Nicki (LiSTNR) debuted as the 16th most listened to podcast in the month.
“Nine new podcasts debuted in February, five of which were produced locally. That’s on top of the 12 new podcasts that debuted in January,” Ennals said.
Fourteen of the 20 most listened to Australian-made podcasts in February had female hosts or co-hosts. And all five of the locally produced new podcasts had female hosts or co-hosts.
“While audience loyalty is reflected in listener numbers of Australia’s leading podcasts, the Australian podcast scene continues to reflect the diversity of content and hosts available to listeners, allowing them to quickly add new favourites,” Ennals said.
The top five podcast genres by listener numbers in February were, in order:
Society & Culture
News
True Crime
Comedy, and
Sport
The five top podcast publishers each had more than two million monthly listeners in February:
The leading two sales representative organisations in the Australian Podcast Ranker each had more than 6.8 million monthly listeners in February:
About the Australian Podcast Ranker
The Australian Podcast Ranker is a monthly snapshot of the top 200 podcasts listened to by Australians, the top 200 Australian podcasts, the 20 biggest publishers and the 20 most successful podcast sales representatives.
The Australian Podcast Ranker is an industry initiative commissioned by CRA and published by Triton Digital. Results comply with IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines.
Latest News
monday.com Expands APJ Team With Two Senior Appointments
monday.com has announced the expansion of its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) team, welcoming Diana Terry (right) as head of solution engineering and promoting Elian Priel (left) to customer success lead in the region. The Women Leading Tech Awards are just over a week away! Early bird tickets close today; don’t miss out! Terry and […]
Gold Coast SUNS Unveil People First Stadium
The home of the Gold Coast SUNS has been unveiled as People First Stadium, the new name in Australian banking that unites Heritage Bank and People’s Choice, following their merger last year. Lead image: L to R – Tom Tate (Mayor of the Gold Coast), Peter Lock (People First Bank CEO), Mark Evans (Chief Executive, […]
Jon Evans: ‘The Challenge For Coca-Cola … And What I Learnt From BrewDog Hangover’
Marketing beer sounds like a cracking job until the inevitable hangover sets in and marketing soft drinks becomes more appealing.
“Ministry Of Justice & Anal Punishment”: Russia Warns Of Risks Of Not Voting As Propaganda Turns Homophobic
Russian voters have been warned of the absolute “worst-case” scenario should they not not vote in the upcoming elections – a gay dystopia. The 6-minute-long campaign video, which has since been taken down, paints a hypothetical picture of Russia in 2036 using a series of homophobic tropes. The video tells the story of a […]
Global CMO Advisor & Inclusive Marketing Strategist Lola Bakare Joins Cannes In Cairns As ANOTHER Global Keynote
Lola Bakare (pictured above), the US-based award-winning inclusive marketing strategist, is joining Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as yet another global keynote speaker. Creator of the #responsiblemarketing movement, advisory board member at Omnicom New York’s cultural intelligence consultancy Sparks & Honey, and founder of consultancy be/co, Bakare will be jetting into Tropical North Queensland […]
Publicis CEO Michael Rebelo Talks Corporate Icks In Beyond The Title Podcast
Did you know that Publicis CEO Michael Rebelo is a certified sommelier? Well you do now! Rebelo is the latest industry icon to appear on the Beyond The Title podcast. Now in their second year and fourth season, Beyond the Title podcast is changing the perception of ad land by breaking the stigma of titles […]
Publicis Sapient Survey: 53% Of Aussies Will Switch To Another Brand If They Are Not Satisfied With Their Digital Commerce Experience
Publicis Sapient Digital Commerce Survey 2024 has found that consumers in Australia showed the second highest probability of switching brands (53 per cent) if they are not satisfied with their digital commerce experience – on par with the global average of 53 per cent – just behind the UK at 59 per cent. The YouGov-administered […]
VMO Appoints Toyah Elder As Group Sales Director
VMO has today announced the appointment of sales leader Toyah Elder as Group Sales Manager in the NSW team. Lead image: L-R Rhianna Heatley, Toyah Elder & Alex Thilthorpe Elder started her media career at Val Morgan Cinema before moving to QMS as an account manager selling across direct and independent agencies. Elder was also […]
Decathlon Relaunches Brand Globally Via Wolff Olins
Decathlon has relaunched its brand in partnership with global brand consultancy Wolff Olins to reflect its transformation from a French retailer to a global sports brand. Following a collaboration over two years, the rebrand spans strategy, design, internal culture, and brand experience and encompasses every Decathlon touchpoint: revitalising the visual identity, the product portfolio, and […]
McDonald’s Unlocks Feel Good Fry Joy With Surprize Fries
McDonald’s AU & NZ is launching Surprize Fries, a new promotion that gives customers delicious moments of excitement and joy with each purchase of their iconic fries. Launching on March 13th, the month-long promotion will give customers the chance to win exciting prizes, including free food, merchandise, gift cards from their favourite brands, and cash. […]
StackAdapt’s Liam McCarten: AI Will Deliver Results for Marketers
To be clear: AI will drive results for marketers but won't actually drive them - they'll still need a car to get around.
Enigma Poaches Senior Leadership Team Hires From The Monkeys & Havas
Enigma has announced two key appointments to its senior leadership team, significantly bolstering its creative and client relations expertise. Former The Monkeys and Emotive staffer Ciaran Miller-Stubbs joins Enigma as its new executive director, while award-winning Havas creative Matt Ennis has been appointed as its new creative director. In the newly created roles, Miller-Stubbs will […]
AFL Trainers Set To Sparkle With OMO Partnership Extension
The AFL has announced a partnership extension with OMO, the leading innovator in cleanliness and stain removal, until the end of 2026. First partnering with the AFL in 2022, OMO, a Unilever brand, will continue its partnership as the Official Changeroom Partner, Official Laundry Partner and Official Fabric Care Partner of the AFL and will […]
Avid Collective Partners With Brand Metrics To Deliver Industry-First Insights For Native Content Campaigns
Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced a new partnership with measurement company Brand Metrics to provide unparalleled insights into the success of its clients’ native content campaigns. Lead image: Ezechiel Ritchie, commercial director at Avid Collective. The partnership will enable Avid’s brand partners and agencies to measure the true impact of native […]
Cody Simpson & Natalie Imbruglia Feature In Audible Australian Sleep Collection For The Insomniacs Amongst Us
New research confirms that only a third (34 per cent) of Aussies are getting adequate sleep. Audible has launched a new Australian Sleep Sound series designed to help Aussies get better sleep. Launching in time for World Sleep Day (15 March), the new series features dreamy Australian poetry read by Natalie Imbruglia, water-based meditations performed […]
Gluten-Free Sceptics Eat Their Words With The World’s First Cardboard Cake Via The Hallway & Wholegreen Bakery
The Hallway and Wholegreen Bakery make gluten-free sceptics eat their words with the launch of the world’s first Cardboard Cake “Let them eat Cardboard?” In a twist on Marie Antoinette’s famous words, independent advertising agency The Hallway has teamed up with Sydney-based Wholegreen Bakery to create a deliciously edible, Coeliac-Australia-accredited Cardboard Cake that will have […]
Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC
Great Southern Bank has announced the extension of its Co-Major Partnership with the Carlton Football Club in a move that will see the bank’s name proudly displayed on the front of the Club’s away guernsey and back of the home guernsey for at least the next four seasons until 2027. The bank’s logo will also […]
Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub
Australian design publication est living has announced the relaunch of its digital design hub, estliving.com. Following comprehensive consumer research conducted in 2023, estliving.com has engineered a new design resource that is visual-first, features improved user interface and experience and elevated editorial integration. Launched February 22, 2024, the new offering has been orchestrated with the expertise […]
‘Half Of Advertising Is Dull, Ineffective And A Waste Of Money’ – System1’s Jon Evans’ Urgent Plea To Improve Creativity And Effectiveness
Marketers would pay attention but are too busy jumping on the latest sea shanty bandwagon on TikTok.
TV Ratings: “He Cannot Sing” Fans Unhappy With Australian Idol Results
We had thought the entire purpose of Idol was to laugh at people who couldn't sing. Perhaps we were wrong.
Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features
Bazaarvoice has introduced three new capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI, the intelligent engine fuelling all of the company’s current and upcoming AI-driven capabilities. “It was beyond helpful how it automatically inserts captions that work well with our Instagram page. Everything worked amazingly with the right number of hashtags and emojis. This feature saves time and […]
Industry Mentorship Program Assisterhood Returns In 2024 With Info Night For Aspiring Applicants
Assisterhood is gearing up to give underrepresented people in the comms industry even more opportunities to succeed. In its seventh year, Assisterhood returns as a three-state-strong initiative in VIC, NSW, and QLD with hints at a further expansion. For the first time, the initiative is hosting an Info Night, where aspiring applicants can hear from […]
Bigger Isn’t Always Better: How Brands Can Hit Sports Partnerships Out Of The Park
While bigger might not be better when it comes to sports deals, it certainly is the case with sandwiches.
Royals Apologise For Conspiracy-Baiting Photoshop Blunder After Photo Agencies “Kill” Mother’s Day Photo
Kate can rest easy, we reckon. The Royals have no history with wives departing in mysterious circumstances.
Is This Regional Radio’s Era? CRA Expands Regional Rating System
Live in the regions? Ever worry that radio stations aren't listening to you? You can rest easy with this news.
Canva Puts AI Front & Centre In New In-House Brand Campaign
Find computers utterly confounding? Expect Canva to get even worse soon.
“An Algorithm From Heaven”: Salesforce’s APAC CMO Explains How Its Community-Focused Marketing Converted The Masses
Didn't get to the Salesforce sermon in Sydney last week? Have your chakras aligned and repent for your sins here.
Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage
Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner (lead image) will join 10’s coverage for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Steiner will appear on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 […]
Because Expands With New Brisbane Office & Appointment Of Managing Partner
We asked the agency why it expanded to Brisbane. Churlishly, it replied "Because!"
“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements
Bread Agency not to be confused with its slightly more desirable sister shop, Toast.
Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage
Thought the Oscars was all propaganda preventing a glorious proletarian revolution? Have your fears confirmed.
Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!
Adept at converting Word documents to PDFs? Register your Power List interest here!
Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ & AKQA
Coke swaps "Holidays are coming" for "Ramadan is coming." We're sure that'll go down well with the MAGA crowd.
Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”
If this offer extended to pro clubs Essendon might actually win a final again.
APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content
Meltwater has released its State of Social Media 2024 report. It finds that although nearly half of APAC teams (47 per cent) expect social media to play a more significant role this year, they’re more likely to dedicate the same budget rather than increase it. Lead Image: Ross Candido, VP ANZ and SEA at Meltwater […]
Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0
B&T reckons Culture 1.0 was probably the best, but tricky second album was not without its merits.