Carpet Court Revamps Bougie Website

Carpet Court announced the successful transformation of its website, powered by Australian eCommerce development agency, The Playtime Group.

The new website, which comes at an opportune time as Carpet Court celebrates its 50th anniversary in business, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing a seamless and engaging digital experience for its customers. The decision to embark on this transformation was two-fold.

Firstly, with 50 years of excellence in the industry, Carpet Court recognised the need to present its customers with a fresh design and enhanced functionality that aligns with the brand’s long standing reputation for quality and innovation. Secondly, in response to the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carpet Court acknowledged the shift in customer behaviour and the increasing importance of a robust online presence.

“The pandemic has reshaped the retail landscape, and we understood the urgency of adapting to the changing needs and expectations of our customers,” said Kara Norris, chief marketing officer at Carpet Court.

“By transforming our website, we aimed to offer our customers a virtual storefront that seamlessly connects them to our physical stores, providing a holistic shopping experience that blends the convenience of online browsing with the joy of in-store visits.”

The revamped Carpet Court website incorporates a myriad of new features and functionalities scheduled for roll-out over 2023-24.

These enhancements include:

● Immersive 3D Scanning Technology: High-quality 3D scanning technology for carpet samples and high-resolution photography for all hard flooring samples, enabling customers to virtually feel the product’s texture through a new zoom functionality, enhancing the online shopping experience.

● “Shop the Room” Feature: This innovative feature allows customers to explore a series of curated spaces that showcase products from various categories, inspiring them to create their dream spaces and encouraging cross-category shopping.

● Visualiser Tool: The new Visualiser tool offers customers a unique and delightful experience, enabling them to compare products in different rooms. Customers can select from the core carpet and hard flooring range and visualise how the products will look in their space.

● Enhanced Consultation Process: A new and improved booking system for consultations facilitates better communication and engagement between customers and Carpet Court’s expert team.

“By providing a seamless and user-friendly online shopping experience, Carpet Court is poised to attract and retain a larger customer base” said Ivo Kolinsky, managing director at eCommerce agency, The Playtime Group.

“The website’s modern design and cutting-edge technology showcases Carpet Court’s continued enthusiasm to adapt new technology and innovate, reinforcing Carpet Court as a progressive and reliable retail brand” added Kolinsky.

Carpet Court continues to embrace the latest technologies and stay ahead of the curve, cementing their position as Australia’s leading flooring and window furnishings provider.

“Our transformed website sets the stage for continued success and expansion, allowing us to thrive in an ever-evolving retail landscape,” said Norris.

Earlier in the month of July, Carpet Court also launched a groundbreaking marketing campaign that launched the marketing plan for the 50th anniversary. The centerpiece is a 60 second film featuring a ‘fly on the wall’ perspective, taking viewers on a journey through the lives of different Australians and their homes, highlighting Carpet Court’s significant impact. The campaign includes cutdowns, radio ads, and is backed by a media strategy by Nunn Media and extensions via PR and social media by Communicado.