Caravan Industry Victoria Launches New Campaign Via DPR&Co

With the support of independent creative agency DPR&Co, Caravan Industry Victoria (CIV) has launched a major campaign to attract people to its 2025 caravan and camping shows held across the state.

CIV is the peak body for the caravan and camping industry, 93 percent of which is based in Victoria, and which generates $3.5 billion in economic value.

DPR&Co partners with CIV to create high-energy retail event and lifestyle communications that highlight the attractions at the shows and inspire visitors with a sense of excitement and energy. To ensure cost-effectiveness, DPR&Co established the core strategy and creative idea, customising the content for each of the show locations.

In 2025, the shows are jammed packed with more features than ever underpinning bigger and better, and are the biggest in the industry. DPR&Co’s strategy was to develop a brand asset that could deliver the message of “more, bigger and better”. A giant, almost human “&” symbol became the hero of every piece of communication, representing the wide range of products and attractions. It is also the central icon in all CIV show logos.

“CIV delivers the best events in the industry, but each show is distinctive, with its own competitive advantages. The giant ampersand device, which pops up – rudely – in various camping scenarios, serves to communicate all these messages simply and memorably,” said DPR&Co co-founder Richard Ralphsmith.

“As the heartland of the caravan industry, with 93% of all caravans and RVs produced right here in Victoria, we need to lead and demonstrate real value to our industry members and partners, while enticing the public to engage with our members at the best caravan & camping events available. This campaign achieves our aims of showcasing the phenomenal amount of attractions at our shows, and we’ve been delighted to partner with DPR&Co for many years now to make this happen,” said CIV CEO, Daniel Sahlberg.

The campaign has now launched across BVOD, digital and social channels, with TV and radio soon.

