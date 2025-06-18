Canva Acquires Sydney Start-Up MagicBrief, Powering A New Layer Of Creative Intelligence

Announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Canva revealed the acquisition of MagicBrief, an Australian AI-powered creative intelligence platform used by thousands of brands, marketers, and agencies to analyse and inform creative development.



The acquisition marks a major expansion of Canva’s platform, and will bring data, insights, and design together in a unified and collaborative workflow. It’s set to introduce a powerful new layer of creative intelligence to Canva’s visual suite, embedding real-time performance insights directly into the design process to help teams create more effective content.



“We’ve spent the last decade empowering millions of teams to create impactful and engaging visual content. Now, with MagicBrief joining Canva, we’re entering the next frontier by powering the entire content and marketing workflow, from ideation and creation to deployment, measurement, and now analysis and optimisation,” said Cliff Obrecht, co-founder and COO of Canva.



“In today’s visual economy, winning brands are those that know exactly what creative works, where it works, and why. By combining MagicBrief’s AI-powered insights with Canva’s Visual Suite, we’re giving every team the tools to not just create great content, but drive stronger results.“



From Guesswork to Impact: A New Era for Content Creation

In today’s visual-first world, brands are expected to create more content than ever before, and while many tools surface performance data, few help turn those insights into immediate creative iteration and improvement.



Founded in 2022, MagicBrief was designed to solve this by transforming fragmented performance data into actionable insights that help brands understand how their visual assets can engage, perform, and scale. Using AI-powered scoring, competitor recommendations, and intelligent brief generation for creatives, MagicBrief’s suite of tools makes it easier for marketers to unlock, understand, and respond to the content strategies, formats, and messages that perform best.



Since launching, MagicBrief has analysed more than $6 billion in ad spend and is trusted by brands and performance marketing teams including Fenty Beauty, Koala, and Linktree. With this acquisition, its technology will be brought into Canva to help teams create content that’s not only engaging and on brand, but continuously informed and improved by real-time performance data.



“We started MagicBrief to give creative teams smarter tools to move faster and make better work. Joining Canva takes that vision to the next level—helping us reach more marketers and turn great ideas into high performing creative,” said George Howes, co-founder and CEO of MagicBrief.



Advancing Canva’s AI and Enterprise Momentum

MagicBrief’s capabilities will deepen Canva’s offering for marketing and creative teams, enabling real-time content insights, faster iteration cycles, and measurable impact across campaigns.



In the near term, MagicBrief will continue operating independently, while its technology and team integrate into Canva’s core product.