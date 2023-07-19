Cadbury, Wavemaker & Ogilvy Launch Campaign In Support Of The Matildas & Women’s Sport
A proud supporter of the Matildas, Cadbury is highlighting its commitment to women’s sport ahead of the FIFA World Cup kick-off tomorrow, with a major campaign across TV, digital and social, created by WPP sister agencies Wavemaker and Ogilvy.
Cadbury’s Women in Sport program and its “Cheer and a Half” campaign aims to help fans celebrate women athletes – young and pro – in all the ways the world’s male athletes are always celebrated. The cross-channel campaign is supported by a broadcast and streaming sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Seven Network and Optus, brokered by Wavemaker.
With the use of a specialised AI image tool on Cadbury’s Cheer and a Half website developed by Ogilvy Melbourne, fans can create bespoke pro posters for any female athlete to elevate and celebrate imagery of women playing professional sport. Fans can also get in on the action by uploading their own photos to the ‘highlight your girl’ tool to generate epic sports imagery of themselves and their loved ones through a combination of generative AI and filters.
Two emotive TV spots, created by Ogilvy, bring the campaign to life: ‘Biggest Fan’ shows a brother’s act of generosity in creating a poster for his sister, and ‘Collage’ shows the sister being generous in her support of the Matildas.Beyond advertising, Wavemaker has negotiated integration opportunities with with Seven and Optus, across TV, BVOD and social platforms, with a focus on highlighting real moments of generosity, kindness, sacrifice and sportsmanship in the tournament.
Activations at Melbourne’s Federation Square on 11 July, at Marvel Stadium on 14 July during the Matildas versus France friendly, and at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal on 20 July, allowed fans to take snaps against a lifesize photo wall of the Matildas and upload their photos to the AI tool to create a bespoke poster of themselves with the Matildas.
Ben Wicks, vice president of marketing ANZ at Cadbury, said: “Through our Women in Sport program, Cadbury is a long-standing supporter of our female athletes and the CommBank Matildas, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil in Australia.
“We know that girls who receive social support to play sport are much less likely to drop out. But women’s sport never takes priority in a men’s sporting world, and because women’s games are often at more inconvenient times, in less accessible places, and get less coverage – it’s extra difficult for loved ones to show up with the Cheer and a Half girls need to keep playing. With this campaign, we hope to contribute to the continued growth and equality of women’s sport in Australia and further afield.”
Nicole Hayes, APAC client managing partner at Wavemaker, added: “This is an exciting time for women’s sport. We believe there’s always a better way to grow and we couldn’t be happier to aid Cadbury’s mission to level the playing field through meaningful sponsorship and integration opportunities with our media partners. It’s been a team effort with everyone playing a valuable role, in the true spirit of sport and teamwork.”
Ogilvy Melbourne executive creative director Hilary Badger said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an important cultural moment and landmark event for women’s sport in Australia. Cadbury has shown long-term commitment to women’s sport over many years, so more than most brands, has plenty of reasons to celebrate. What better way than to use the power of their brand to encourage participation and support for women’s sport at all levels? We’re proud to be part of that effort and commend Cadbury for this campaign and its ongoing commitment.”
Following the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the campaign will continue into the second half of the year with further sports media partnerships in development.
CREDITS
Creative agency: Ogilvy
Media agency: Wavemaker
Film Production: Versus & Hogarth
AI Tech Production: Subvrsive & Hogarth
Latest News
Seven Was Looking At Rights For Commonwealth Games, But “No Deal Done”
Seven has confirmed that it had been looking at the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games but no deal had been signed. Speaking to B&T, a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed that Seven “does not hold the right to the 2026 Games”. As the broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it is understood that Seven […]
Hamish & Andy Top Podcast Rankings Once More
Wobbleboard fans and pigeon fanciers again fail to make a dint in monthly top 100 podcast rankings.
Wavemaker CIO Philippa Noilea-Tani: Commonwealth Games Cancellation “Will Be More Significant For Media Owners”
The Commonwealth Games cancellation isn't merely bad news for adland, it's killing kids' badminton dreams everywhere.
Anthony Albanese Clashes With Ben Fordham Over The Voice In Fiery 2GB Interview
"Leftie scum" now thinking twice about appearing on Ben Fordham's radio program after announcer tears PM a new one.
Updated Alcohol Advertising Code Mandates Minimum 80% Adult Audience For Ad Placement
Is booze your game? Then we suggest you read this. And by that we mean make ads about it, not overly imbibe it.
Roy Morgan: Aussie Cinema Attendance Soars 11%, As Women Drive Ticket Sales
Study finds Aussies are flocking back to the cinema. Further proof $18 Maltesers and $22 popcorn are no deterrent.
Havas Nabs Mindshare’s Candice Veasey For Chief People Officer Role
Mindshare's Candice Veasey says arrivederci North Sydney and crosses the Bridge for new Rocks-based position.
Omnicom CEO John Wren: “We’re Responding With AI As If Our Hair Were On Fire”
B&T does ask anyone delivering financial numbers to make headline-grabbing, highfalutin statements like this one.
Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl
Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia. The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris […]
TikTok Launches Music Streaming Service In Australia
TikTok has launched its “TikTok Music” streaming service in Australia, inviting users to a closed beta test. The streaming service syncs to a user’s existing TikTok accounts and listen to, download and share songs. The service includes the back catalogues of major recording companies such as Universal, Warner and Sony. To join the beta, users […]
94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services
The latest Digital Citizen Report 2023, developed by Publicis Sapient, has shown that 94 per cent of Aussies now use at least one digital government service. A vast majority of Australians are more confident of using technology to engage with digital citizen services and 94 per cent say they have used at least one digital […]
Nike’s Women’s World Cup Ad Drops & It’s Glorious Fun!
Nike declared B&T's favourite World Cup ad. That said, we're yet to see Ali Baba Kebabs or Tuffy's Mufflers efforts.
Pinterest Brings Deep Links To Mobile Shopping Ads
Pinterest has introduced mobile deep links for shopping ads to help users go from discovery to purchase while increasing conversion for retailers. For retailers, mobile deep links will direct Pinterest users to a specific page in their mobile app, making it easier to shop for products after clicking on a shopping ad on the platform. […]
CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work
BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington). CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more. BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: […]
Sunday Gravy Delivers Some Odd Anti-AI Messaging For Nando’s
Sunday Gravy proving it's the agency to turn to if for some oddballism. Yes, that's B&T flouting the King's English.
oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships
oOh!media has launched an expanded data suite for enhanced capabilities in audience-led campaign planning and attribution, signing a long term, out of home partnership (with attribution exclusivity) with Unpacked by Flybuys, the insights, data and measurement division of Flybuys, Australia’s top rated customer loyalty program. Furthermore, oOh!’s evolved data suite integrates transactional banking data insights […]
Macca’s Releases Limited-Edition World Cup Sauces
Macca's unveils World Cup-inspired menu items. Thankfully no sign of an ostrich burger or deep-fried beaver testicles.
Emotive Adds Michael Graziano To Its Roster Of Creative Directors
Michael ‘Graz’ Graziano has joined the Emotive team and in doing so has completely ruled out Mick or even Mike.
Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes
Athletics Australia has described the Victorian Government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games as a “missed opportunity” for the athletes of Australia. It has also expressed concerns that this will impact athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the national governing body for athletics in Australia said: “the Games has provided a […]
Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC
PwC has been in the news a lot lately and not necessarily for all the right reasons. And here it is again in the news.
“It’s Pornography!” Retailer Big W Forced To Defend Graphic Kid’s Sex Book Amid Parent Fury
Kid's sex manual fails to cover dealing with psychos, getting your favourite T-shirt back & drunk dialling an ex at 3am.
Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup
Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in […]
Lucio Ribeiro Follows Melissa Hopkins From Optus To Seven For New Digital Marketing & Innovation Role
Lucio Ribeiro joins Seven's digital marketing team amid high hopes he'll do something about the dreadful staff coffee.
Monday TV Ratings: Nine Falls To Third Place As Dancing With The Stars Waltzes To Success
Sure, Nine may have come third last night but it is about to release the flying monkeys in the shape of the Ashes.
First Nations Creators Program Returns: Exclusive Interview with Meta & Screen Australia
Are your claims to be an amateur filmmaker thwarted by the fact you never make any actual films? Read on here.
Threads’ Monetisation “Can’t Happen Soon Enough”
Industry expert says Threads' monetisation can't happen quickly enough. Zuck's accountant saying the very same thing.
Blow To Broadcasters & Agencies As Andrews Government Cans 2026 Commonwealth Games
Are you the office barefoot bowls champ? Thought you were a roughie for the 2026 Comm Games? Read on in horror here.
Yes Campaign Outspending No By A Whopping 634% In Digi Ads, As Corporate Donations Come Under Fire
Do you like to say there's no problem that can't be fixed by a massive ad spend? It's time the Yes campaign took note.
Hunted Star Dr Karla Lopez On The BIGGEST Mistakes Fugitives Make On The Run
Does your agency's accounting leave you at risk of a jail term? This escaped fugitive advice could prove invaluable.
Optus & Seven Sold Women’s World Cup Sponsorship Packages For 30% More Than Expected
The Women's World Cup will show Australia to the world! Much like the Commonwealth Games before it got canned.
Cummins&Partners Entices Workers Back To The CBD With “Melbourne’s Hottest Ice Cream”
B&T's first kitchen cockroach and now an ice-cream story! Surely a harbinger to summer's pending arrival.
ARN Research Demonstrates The Power Of Podcast Advertising
If there was a grain of salt you should take it here, as podcast broadcaster reveals the power of the podcast.
Malcolm Turnbull Drops Season 2 Of His Podcast Via LiSTNR
B&T is definitely looking forward to Mal's "10 ways to poison Tony Abbott" episode in his enthralling podcast series.
IAB: Digital Ad Job Vacancies Have Plummeted
Report finds digital ad drops have plummeted. Still, not as bad as Blockbuster video jobs & chimney sweeps, however.
Revium Expands Employee Ownership
Revium increased company ownership by its employees to 13 per cent by adding team members to its employee benefits trust program and increasing equity holdings of two existing members. The program, which was first introduced in 2018, is believed to be unique among digital marketing and transformation agencies and has seen strong take-up by employees, […]
TBWA’s Eleven Melbourne Unveils Promotions After New Business Wins
As much as B&T loves a jolly good promotion story, we far prefer a demotion one, in all honesty.