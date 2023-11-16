“Buy Shite You Don’t Need!” Comic Roasts Retailers’ Christmas Ads With Biting Parody Spot

There’s no doubt the Brits lead the way when it comes to the annual Christmas ad. Such is the scrutiny of many of them, it’s front page news in the UK.

Arguably the most anticipated ad of the year (globally, even) is John Lewis’ annual spot that dropped last week (watch it HERE) and even it was immediately skewered for not showing a dad in the family set-up.

Meanwhile, UK retailer Iceland has garnered praise after it ditched its annual Christmas work altogether, deciding the money was better spent on lowering prices in this cost of living crisis.

The whole thing is ripe for parody and that’s exactly what British comic and social media prankster Simon Brodkin has done in a withering takedown of retailer’s Christmas ads and the big chains destroying local high street stores.

Here’s the spoof skit he delivered to his 765,000 TikTok follower. B&T does warn it does veer into NSFW territory, however.