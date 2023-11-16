“Buy Shite You Don’t Need!” Comic Roasts Retailers’ Christmas Ads With Biting Parody Spot
There’s no doubt the Brits lead the way when it comes to the annual Christmas ad. Such is the scrutiny of many of them, it’s front page news in the UK.
Arguably the most anticipated ad of the year (globally, even) is John Lewis’ annual spot that dropped last week (watch it HERE) and even it was immediately skewered for not showing a dad in the family set-up.
Meanwhile, UK retailer Iceland has garnered praise after it ditched its annual Christmas work altogether, deciding the money was better spent on lowering prices in this cost of living crisis.
The whole thing is ripe for parody and that’s exactly what British comic and social media prankster Simon Brodkin has done in a withering takedown of retailer’s Christmas ads and the big chains destroying local high street stores.
Here’s the spoof skit he delivered to his 765,000 TikTok follower. B&T does warn it does veer into NSFW territory, however.
@simonbrodkin
Buy some shite you don’t need – then get a ticket for my tour 🎁 #christmas #christmasad #funnyvideo #sainsburyschristmas #mandschristmas #simonbrodkin #johnlewis
Latest News
$100 Billion In Ad Losses Driven By Increased Automation & Accessibility To Bot Software
Recorded Future’s threat intelligence unit Insikt Group today revealed the findings of its latest research which shows increasing ad losses driven by advancements and growing accessibility of easy-to-use bot software and other automation solutions
Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index
Australia has risen to be ranked the world’s ninth strongest nation brand according to the annual Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index, up one position since last year. The Nation Brand Index measures the global standing of 60 nations according to six categories: People, Governance, Exports, Culture, Tourism and Immigration & Investment. Australia scored in the top […]
150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson
In a life-changing marketing stunt, Sir Richard Branson has gifted more than 150 passengers onboard a Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne to Hobart a free Virgin Voyages sailing to celebrate the cruise line’s arrival in Australia next month. A Facetime call from the founder of Virgin over the plane’s PA system left passengers stunned when […]
AANA To Release Exposure Draft Of Environmental Claims Code This Year
Ad body set to turn its eye to advertising greenwashing. Kids' breakfast cereals reportedly breathing a sigh of relief.
Thursday TV Ratings: Bleary-Eyed Viewers Watch As Australia Make It To Cricket World Cup Final!
Every office has a token Kiwi, so make sure you twist the knife with last night's cricket results.
Before Adland: Anathea Ruys’ Journalist Backstory
Here, UM Australia CEO Anathea Ruys talks about her non-adland past in the mag biz. Avoids any "print is dead' chat.
GroupM Launches Post-Cookie Readiness Program Testing Google’s Privacy Sandbox
Are you post-cookie ready? Well, you ought to be, as B&T's only been banging on about it for the past four-plus years.
BWS & M&C Saatchi Tackle Cost Of Living For Drinkers In Fun New Spots
B&T warns you do have to be over 18 to view these alcohol ads. No problems for B&T who's been 21 for the past 10 years.
The Ethics Of Generative AI: How Shutterstock Is Employing TRUST
Here's a story on AI and ethics. Admittedly, not B&T's ethics, but someone's ethics all the same.
“When Social Injustice Smacks You In The Face, You Have No Choice But To Tackle It Head On,” – Mariam Veiszadeh Recognised As Most Influential Young Asian-Australian
Mariam Veiszadeh, CEO of Media Diversity Australia, has been named as the country’s most influential young Asian-Australian for her work advocating for systemic change across Australian media. The country’s most influential Asian-Australians were recognised this week in the Asian-Australian Leadership Awards. Veiszadeh’s accolade comes as new data shows when applying for jobs, ethnic minorities received half […]
Gucci Drops Christmas Disco Stunner Awash With All The Gorgeous People You’d Expect
Tired of ugly? Tired of colleagues in their H&M dungarees? Rejoice in the genetically blessed with this new Gucci work.
Optus CEO: It Would Have Been “Unusual” For Me To Be Public-Facing During The Outage
Optus chief's week goes from bad to diabolical after she's forced to spend the night in Canberra.
Why Pinterest Is The Best Place To Reach Shoppers Online
Online Chrissie shopping's convenient, but it doesn't offer the rage, heart palpitations & Santa photos of a Westfields.
SCA Nabs Sam Keogh From JCDecaux
Sam Keogh shifts over to the radio biz for new role. Refrains from wearing his Nicklelback T-shirt on the first day.
Young Spikes & Spikes Academy Open For Registration
Under 30? Doing amazing stuff? The envy of colleagues & management alike? Cut the bragging via a Spikes entry.
News Corp & Today The Brave Announce Media First With True North
True North is a luxury cruise firm that typically eschews your usual end-of-year footy tours fancied by the other lines.
Things Get Wild At TMA Class Of 2023 Ripplefest Event
Marketing luminaries from around the country gathered at Sydney venue Fortress on Wednesday night to celebrate the latest The Marketing Academy cohort of scholars as they graduated from their year-long leadership program. The event, run by the graduating class, was billed as ‘Ripplefest’ and featured a range of initiatives, designed to have an ongoing impact […]
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 3!
Don't let B&T's editor make the Tooheys "How Do You Feel" ads the greatest Aussie ads ever by nominating yours here.
Melissa Fein & Michael Rebelo Honoured At CEO Magazine’s Executive Of The Year Awards
Industry heavyweights acknowledged at annual CEO Awards. Optus and Qantas not bothering with a table this year.
Activation Union Brings Luxury Johnnie Walker Blue Label Tasting To Sydney
As Johnnie Walker Blue retails for $250 a bottle, B&T strongly suspects this activation is a no riff-raff affair.
Quiz Time: Have You Been Paying Attention This Week?
Take B&T's Friday trivia challenge for a chance to win a $100 booze voucher! We'll even come over & help polish it off.
Circuit By Cashrewards Can Take Your Brand From Awareness To Action In A Single Swoop
Is your brand much like your sex life? A lot of awareness but not a lot of action? This is a must read (for your brand).
Report: 30% Of Aussie Small Businesses Forecasting Zero Growth As Rates Bite
Despite the impact on global emissions, new study finds lots of people getting coal for Christmas this year.
RyanCap’s Foxcatcher Traps Alex Cook For Sales Director Role
Foxcatcher snares Alex Cook for sales director role. Thankfully there were no hounds or bugles for that matter.
Report Reveals Top Global Consumer Trends For 2024
The first 2024 trends report is here. Alas, no signs of a Spice Girl reunion or the return of the savoury jelly mould.
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 2!
It’s the second instalment of our search for Australia’s greatest ad! Yesterday, we revealed the first 20 to make our shortlist. You can cast your vote for the best Aussie ad of all time at the bottom of this article. And feel free to suggest any that you think we might have missed — they […]
Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board
Cannes in Cairns is pleased to reveal an expert advisory board of some of APAC’s finest creative minds. Providing critical thinking, expert knowledge and one heck of a sounding board, no less than 15 leaders have been hand-picked to help shape content for the APAC Festival of Creativity that takes place from 4-7 June 2024. […]
Macca’s Australia Loses Copycat Stoush Over Hungry Jack’s Big Jack Burger
Burger wars spill over into the courtroom. Yet, still no confirmation the burgers are actually better at Hungry Jack's.
Need Something Done? Ask Adland’s Best Of The Best In Business Support, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
B&T's counting down adland's best in business support. And, ironically, we had absolutely no support compiling it.
Linda Monique Joins Akkomplice Boosting Its Leadership Team
Akkomplice has boosted its leadership team. Thus far it's not caused havoc over staff car spots.
New Compendium Launches To Help Improve Poor Briefing By BetterBriefs
To help improve the global issue of poor briefing, BetterBriefs has partnered with the IPA and The Marketoonist Tom Fishburne to release a new compendium featuring stats-backed satirical cartoons accompanied by punchy industry opinion from Mark Ritson, Peter Field, Daryl Fielding and more.
greenHorizon Celebrates Two New Climate-Focused Clients And Expands Team
greenHorizon, the dedicated sustainability arm of award-winning agency Horizon Communication Group, has added two new clients to its roster: renewable energy retailer Flow Power and the Australian Sustainable Seaweed Alliance.
Piano Playing Cat Brutally Destroys Dreadful Christmas Advert
Christmas and all those annoying, soppy songs not your bag? Perhaps you were a cat in a previous life?
Wednesday TV Ratings: Win For Nine Despite ARIAs Reaching All-Time Metro Low
Are the ARIA numbers a sign of the state of the Australian music industry? Not that we need a new Tina Arena album.
Marie Claire Names Sponsors & Judges For The Women Of The Year
B&T's tip for Marie Claire's Woman Of The Year is anyone from the Matildas. The Mushroom Killer drifting in betting.
Radio Ratings: Big Gains For Ben Fordham And Kyle & Jackie O, But Who Won?
Latest results show listeners are flocking back to radio. Guy Sebastian's new album not believed to be the root cause.