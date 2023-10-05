Burnt Turkeys Star In Witty Work For KFC As It Touts Itself As The Thanksgiving Alternative

Much like how Australians have embraced Halloween (we’re about to spend close to half-a-billion on it, apparently), so to have Canadians embraced that other decidedly American thing – Thanksgiving.

B&T’s not entirely sure why, but the two countries celebrate the occasion on seperate days – the Canadians will do it on the 9th of October and the Yanks on the 23rd of this month.

But for Canadians who can’t be bothered with the whole traditional turkey palava, KFC has entered the fray in a new campaign that suggests its home delivered deep-fried chicken is a far easier option.

The work of its creative agency Courage and themed “Thankfully, There’s KFC Delivery”, the campaign plays on people cremating turkeys (and the stress that comes with it) and says its secretly spiced greasy bird is a far easier alternative to buggering about with traditional Thanksgiving fare.

The campaign includes some witty social videos showing people well and truly tanking their turkeys. Check it out below:

There’s also a cool outdoor activation to support the work.

Commenting on the work, Courage’s creative director Cindy Marie Navarro, said: “Every year, we see tons of videos across social media documenting dramatic Thanksgiving turkey fails, which can totally ruin the day that some spend months planning.

“We wanted to capture these exact moments that can trigger so much panic in order to illustrate that KFC is not only a tasty backup plan, but an even better first choice this holiday season,” Navarro said.