Bullfrog Appoints Ex-Mona Marketer Robbie Brammall

Bullfrog has appointed Robbie Brammall as chief marketing and innovation officer, a newly created role designed to set the company apart from traditional advertising agencies. The announcement follows a series of strategic hires to its growing executive leadership team.

Robbie joins Bullfrog after a celebrated eight-year tenure as director of marketing and communications at Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania (MONA), where he helped transform the

museum and its 40 subsidiaries into some of the world’s most culturally relevant and talked-about brands.

“One of the many great things about Mona was that I was legitimately able to influence all 4Ps. And the impact that had on effectiveness was acute—in a good way. Whether it was selling $30 million in museum tickets or $300,000 in soap, it’s a lot easier when you can apply distinctiveness to all four tactical levers,” said Brammall.

“So, I’m looking forward to bringing that experience to the brands we co-conspire with here at Bullfrog.”

With more than 25 years’ experience in the marketing and creative industries, Robbie has also held creative director and writer roles at top agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, BBDO and DDB.

His non-negotiable philosophy of ‘unignorableness’ has been applied to some of Australia’s biggest brands, including Westpac, Visa, Devondale and ahm—spanning sectors from tourism and government to FMCG, finance, and rogue sex and death museums.

“I had a chat with Dalts, and it turned out we shared a very similar business philosophy on brand growth. I love the direction and system he has mapped out for Bullfrog, and I love the team’s entrepreneurial ambition,” added Brammall. “Combine that with the business expertise of the team we’re assembling, and we have a pretty powerful proposition for all the growth-minded challenger brands out there.”

“I’ve been a huge admirer of what Robbie achieved at Mona,” said Dalton Henshaw, Bullfrog founder and CEO. “His mix of strategic marketing rigour, deep commercial understanding, and ability to innovate in every category he’s touched is something incredibly unique—I haven’t come across it before.

“Robbie embodies creativity and accountability (and many colourful visors), which aligns with everything Bullfrog prides itself on: doing work that works. This new role will be integral in delivering our clients’ growth ambitions and unlocking our system for sustainable brand growth. His work at Mona speaks for itself, so I feel incredibly grateful he’s decided to make Bullfrog the next place he makes his mark.”