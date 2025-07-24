Bullfrog Appoints New Trio Of Exec Leaders

Bullfrog has made a trio of appointments to its Executive Leadership Team: Georgia Newton as general manager, Mike Ronkoske as chief strategy officer and Tim Shelley as chief brand and experience officer.

The announcement follows recent news that Phoebe Sloane, former senior copywriter at Clemenger BBDO, has stepped into the role of creative director, marking the beginning of a bold new chapter for the agency.

Newton was most recently head of marketing at Daniel’s Donuts, Newton previously held senior roles at Special Group Australia, Goodby Silverstein & Partners and R/GA New York. Her portfolio includes high-profile campaigns for brands such as XFINITY, Samsung Global, Verizon, BONDS, Coopers Brewery, and Chobani.

“Bullfrog is a rare mix of ambition and commercial clarity. The team is world-class, and the momentum is undeniable. We’re driven by talent, powered by insight, and grounded in the grit to deliver work that drives real growth. There’s serious potential in the building, and I’m excited to help unlock it,” said Newton.

Ronkoske brings two decades of highly sought-after cultural and behavioural change experience across global agencies and strategic consultancies. He has led work for some of the world’s most iconic brands across Australia and the U.S., including Sonos, Nike, Porsche, Ford, Atlassian, Audi and Cisco. Mike’s background includes head of strategy at Neighbourhood Strategy, strategy partner at Clemenger BBDO, strategy director at Goodby Silverstein & Partners and strategic planner at Saatchi & Saatchi LA.

Ronkoske said: “I don’t believe in fate, but joining Bullfrog just makes sense. Dalton has built a strong foundation and given me a clear mandate to deliver a fresh strategic approach for the next phase of growth. Add in a warehouse of fun, generous people and a business model that backs what we believe in — it was a no-brainer decision for me.”

Tim Shelley steps into the role of chief brand and experience officer following more than 16 years as an internationally recognised creative leader, having worked with household names including Google, Levi’s, Strava, Honda, Audi and SPC. Over the past three years at Bullfrog, he’s helped shape the direction of the agency and led transformative outcomes as an embedded head of brand for both Linktree and Kic. Before joining Bullfrog, Shelley was creative director at AKQA in the U.S., where his work with IBM was recognised in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards. His experience also spans roles at globally respected studios including Ueno, SouthSouthWest, Leo Burnett and Isobar.

Shelley said: “The energy in the pond right now is electric. We’ve built something special at Bullfrog over the past few years, and having the opportunity to shape what’s next alongside Georgia, Mike and the broader team is something I’m immensely proud to be part of.”

Additional Executive Leadership Team appointments will be announced in the coming months.