Bud Light Drops Out Of The “10 Most Liked Beers” List In The US, As Guinness Retains Top Spot
Irish stout Guinness is the most liked beer in the US according to a new YouGov poll of American beer drinkers.
And in more bad news for beleaguered beer brand Bud Light, it’s now dropped out of the top 10 for the first time following the Dylan Mulvaney marketing fiasco.
Bud Light dropped from ninth spot to 15th position on the annual YouGov list, however, that was as much to do with other beers gaining in popularity and therefore pushing Bud down the ladder. In fact, people who “liked” Bud Light hadn’t changed from the year previous.
The poll taken in the second quarter of 2022 found that 42 per cent of Americans said they “liked” Bud Light, putting the brand on par with the likes of Corona Extra, Dos Equis and Coors Light.
In the second quarter of 2023 the percentage of those who “liked” Bud Light stayed the same, but other brands such as Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite all vaulted ahead of Bud Light presumably from the customer boycott.
Interestingly the most liked beer in the US is Guinness with a 58 per cent popularity rating. Second was Corona with 53 per cent, third was Dutch brand Heineken and 51 per cent, while two US brews rounded out the top five – Samuel Adams (49 per cent) and Blue Moon (48 per cent).
Ever since Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney collab back in April the brand’s sales have dropped markedly.
Sales of the beer fell 27.9 per cent in the week that ended on June 24 – which was a slight improvement from the 28.5 per cent drop the previous week, according to data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting.
Bud’s parent company Anheuser-Busch has desperately been trying to re-launch the brand, targeting its white, mid-western customer base. However, social media has slammed the move as too little, too late.
Anheuser-Busch has also heavily discounted the beer, selling a 30-can pack for as little as $US8.99 after a rebate.
As one retailer noted: “At this point, it’s cheaper than some of the cases of water we’re selling in the back. It’s just not moving like it used to. It’s not that they stopped drinking beer. They just stopped buying Bud Light.”
