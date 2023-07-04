Bud Light Goes For Bloke In Latest Campaign, As Plummeting Sales Sees Hundreds Laid Off

Beleaguered beer brand Bud Light has unveiled its latest attempt to win back its drinking fan base and it’s as blokey as a beer ad can get.

Called “Backyard grunts”, the 15-second spot also stars gridiron player Travis Kelce who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s Travis taking a seat in the very opening to the ad.

The new spot runs to a similar theme to work released a fortnight ago that Bud’s your easy drinkin’ summer suds. Check that out HERE.

Not that the new work’s winning over aggrieved Bud Light drinkers. Comments to social media about the ad would hardly be impressing Anheuser-Busch bosses who’ve had to watch on as sales of the beer have plummeted almost 30 per cent.

One person wrote: “Sorry there Bud. The only thing that would be close to bringing your base customers back is an unconditional apology and a renounce of woke culture!”

Another added: “Nice try but no dice.”

Even Travis Kelce got attacked for his appearance.

“Not rooting for Kelce again,” they said. “Will never buy another Anheuser Busch product ever again.”

In just how bad the whole thing has deteriorated for the brand since the Dylan Mulvaney controversy first aired back in April, there are reports out of the US that 645 people are set to lose their jobs at a Bud Light bottling plant due to plummeting sales.

The Ardagh Group, a global glass producer who contracts with the Anheuser-Busch, announced that it will be closing its plants in North Carolina and Louisiana in July, leading to the large redundancies.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch’s heavy discounting of Bud Light has meant it’s now cheaper to buy a case of beer than it is water in some outlets.

Andy Wagner, the manager of Glenn Miller’s Beer & Soda Warehouse in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania told the New York Times that a 30-pack of rival brew Miller Lite was selling for $US24.99, while a 30-pack of Bud Light was priced at $US8.99 after a rebate.

Wagner noted: “At this point, it’s cheaper than some of the cases of water we’re selling in the back. It’s just not moving like it used to.

“It’s not that they stopped drinking beer,” he added. “They just stopped buying Bud Light.”

Arguably, Wagner summed up the entire fiasco describing Bud’s decision to use Mulvaney as having broken the “bar rules”, that being “no politics, no religion!”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

