B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Leaderboard Revealed – Are YOU On There?

What do we want? A B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice leaderboard update! When do we want it? Now!

And, reader, your wish is our command. As it stands, 17,509 votes have been cast for the 399 entrants.

Darshan Hitesh Pawani from Starcom is in the lead with a very impressive number of votes, though Brittany Benitez is not far behind.

However, with the number of entrants from Seven in the list, there’s always a chance the company could rally and get Soraya Emmi into the top three, at least!

Fortunately, there is still time to vote for your favourite young gun HERE.

1. Darshan Hitesh Pawani – Starcom Australia 2. Brittany Benitez – Saatchi & Saatchi 3. Kelly Wu – Pinterest 4. Amanda Chen – VMLY&R 5. Harrison Chen – Nine 6. Trishia Mariano – UNiDAYS 7. Soraya Emmi – Seven 8. Katrina Salvador – Nine 9. Thomas Murphy – The Media Store 10. Michelle Saliba – Seven 11. Kerryn Josman – Wavemaker 12. Fraser Nelson – CHEP Network 13. Nina Kendall – Seven 14. Huma Nasir – UM Australia 15. Alison Gillerman – JCDecaux 16. Kate Hughes – Zenith Media Australia 17. Julia Artacho – Teads 18. Hollie Wilson – Venetian Media Group 19. Jonathan Lister – Seven 20. Stephanie Plunkett – Zenith

As far as we’re concerned, it’s all still to play for in the race to become the People’s Choice at the 30 Under 30 awards.

Voting closes for the People’s Choice gong on Monday 27 February. The winner will be announced at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday 29th March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney.

VOTE NOW!

The 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix award for the most influential individual overall.

You can find all the details on the awards right here and, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).