B&T Readers Have Spoken! Julia Gillard Will Be The Next ABC Chair

We love our readers here at B&T and we know that you all love to speculate and gossip about the comings and goings in the industry — as do we.

Obviously, the biggest recruitment story of the past week was who would replace Ita Buttrose as the chair of the ABC. The rumour mill kicked into overdrive upon the announcement that she would not be standing for another term and, in a poll on B&T, we let you cast your thoughts.

The winner, amassing nigh-on a quarter of all votes cast was former prime minister Julia Gillard. Stan Grant, came second with 18 per cent — though we expect that number would drop significantly if we were to run the poll again, given recent news. Alan Jones, meanwhile, took home 17 per cent.

Abbie Chatfield, meanwhile, came a surprising fourth with 10 per cent of the vote. At B&T, we’d love to see how that would turn out. Our Women in Media Lifetime Achievement winner, Jane Caro, will presumably be reeling having attracted just under nine per cent of the vote and losing out to Ms Chatfield.

We contacted Gillard’s office for comment on our highly scientific poll but can only assume that our email was filed swiftly under “IGNORE.” Alas.

Anyway, here’s a full breakdown of the results. Our current poll, asking you, the esteemed B&T reader, how you will vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum is up and running below.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote