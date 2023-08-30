Stan Grant Calls Out News Corp For “Smear Campaign” Following Claims He Bullied A Colleague

Presenter and journalist Stan Grant has spoken out about what he describes as a “smear campaign by media”, following The Australian ‘s claims that he was investigated by the ABC for bullying.

In a LinkedIn post, Grant said: “for the last 24 hours I have been the subject of a smear campaign by media. I have also seen my former employer the ABC fail again to defend me. What journalists owe the public is the truth. Here it is”.

He went on to provide the personal context around the alleged “lengthy, expletive-laden tirade” against a female producer.

“Earlier this year I was involved in an unfortunate disagreement with a respected colleague. I was deep in conversation in the ABC foyer with a friend and colleague who was consoling me over the sudden death of my niece 24 hours earlier. I had also just returned from caring for my elderly ailing father. I was in an emotionally fragile state,” he said.

Despite the difficult situation, Grant took full responsibility for his actions.

“Things escalated in a way they should not and things were said that were not acceptable. I accept responsibility for this. I should have behaved better. In hindsight, I should not have been at work but I felt an obligation to host Q+A before driving to be with my family and deliver the eulogy at my niece’s funeral.”

“This incident was resolved and no finding or sanction against any party. Now I am being smeared. The ABC typically has failed to tell the truth. Instead, it is hiding behind bureaucracy. The ABC crafted a statement which I rejected. I believe the truth is more important”.

He went on to describe media as “toxic”, adding that “it doesn’t care who it hurts”.

“I left the ABC because trust is broken. I left the media because I don’t believe it serves us well. It divides and it doesn’t care who it hurts. It is toxic. I have been part of the problem for too long. I am so sorry my colleague has been dragged into this. No one deserves this. This was an awful misunderstanding at an emotionally fraught time. This is the truth. Judge me how you wish. We should all be better. We should all expect better from the media. We should all expect the truth”.

