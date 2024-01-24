British Agency Brainlabs Swoops To Acquire Sparro

British Agency Brainlabs Swoops To Acquire Sparro
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Indie digital media agency Sparro has been acquired by British firm Brainlabs.

Lead image: Morris Bryant, Sparro co-founder.

Sparro manages the digital media buying for the likes of Estee Lauder, Catch and Temple & Webster and recently won the accounts for retail brands Andie, Archie Rose and Made by Fressko.

The agency was founded by brothers Morris and Cameron Bryant in 2013 and has since grown to 120 people, acquiring creative and production agency Jack Nimble three years ago.

Brainlabs has a similar focus on digital advertising and is backed by private equity money. It has offices in New York, Bengaluru, Buenos Aires, Singapore and São Paulo as well as London and Manchester.

Neither would confirm to the Australian Financial Review how much Brainlabs paid for Sparro but it is estimated that the agency has revenues around $29 million.

“Morris and I chatted a lot about what were the next steps for us as an agency,” Cameron said. “Do we grow ourselves internationally? Do we continue to acquire? We saw this opportunity to make that happen a lot faster – rocket ship ourselves,” said the Bryants.

Stephen Allan, Brainlabs chairman said that it had been eyeing an Australian expansion for some time.

“We wanted a business that had ambitions but would be difficult to fulfil by continuing along their own path independently. We knew of Sparro, and we’ve been talking for more than a while,” Mr Allan said.

Morris Bryant said that Sparro would become the Australian arm of Brainlabs and would change its name in time. He added that it would give the agency the ability to compete in global pitches.

“Us and the other [independent agencies] here have been challenging the market, and now the global indies are playing on the stage,” he said.

“The larger clients we want to work with, they typically all work with holding groups. We see this global footprint, with Sparro expertise, we’ll be able to give those companies another choice”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Brainlabs Sparro

Latest News

Half Dome Expands GMHBA Remit & Frank Insurance SEO, Appoints Former Disney SEO Wiz
  • Technology

Half Dome Expands GMHBA Remit & Frank Insurance SEO, Appoints Former Disney SEO Wiz

Independent media agency Half Dome has been appointed to the additional remit of SEO services for GMHBA and Frank Health Insurance, with former Disney SEO Specialist Riccardo Ilari (pictured) joining as the agency’s SEO manager to address client demand for further technical capabilities. Half Dome has been appointed for technical and content SEO and will […]

Qantas Unveils New Inflight Safety Video Via Brand+Story
  • Campaigns

Qantas Unveils New Inflight Safety Video Via Brand+Story

Brand+Story has created a new onboard safety video for Qantas featuring front-line team members and Frequent Flyers, taking viewers on a journey through key safety information from some of the most unique destinations in Australia and around the world. The new video replaces the Qantas Centenary-themed video that has been screening since 2020. Qantas Chief […]

Drive TV Premieres ‘Chasing Champions’ With Dylan Alcott AO
  • Media

Drive TV Premieres ‘Chasing Champions’ With Dylan Alcott AO

Drive has today announced the upcoming premiere of its newest special, Chasing Champions. Partnering with tennis champion, Dylan Alcott AO and Kia Australia the special will provide insight into the life of one of Australia’s rising Paralympians. Airing on Channel Nine at 1pm AEDT Sunday 28th January, ahead of the Australian Open Men’s Final, the special focuses […]

Revolution360 & Wrappr Join OMA
  • Advertising

Revolution360 & Wrappr Join OMA

The Outdoor Media Association announces new members. Which should make poaching staff easier at next industry drinks.

MOOD Tea Brews Up Success With 4 Wins At Golden Leaf Awards
  • Advertising

MOOD Tea Brews Up Success With 4 Wins At Golden Leaf Awards

MOOD, the industry-backed purpose-driven tea brand, has won big at the Golden Leaf Awards, Australia’s premier specialty tea competition. With a whopping 620 teas in the running, MOOD emerged as a standout performer at this year’s prestigious awards, winning accolades for four of its blends including Gold in the highly-competitive Functional and Wellness (Flavoured) category […]

WelleCo Partners With W Hotels: Introducing The Iconic Welle Hotel
  • Campaigns

WelleCo Partners With W Hotels: Introducing The Iconic Welle Hotel

A union underpinned by luxury and wellness, WelleCo and W Hotels, W Melbourne and W Brisbane, are introducing The Welle Hotel experience, offering consumers across Australia a premium stay inspired by supermodel Elle Macpherson’s very own sleep routine. The Welle Hotel experience, which is available for consumers to book from 29th January 2024 at W […]

Cricket Australia & Cricket For Climate Drive Change With Major Solar Project
  • Marketing

Cricket Australia & Cricket For Climate Drive Change With Major Solar Project

Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket for Climate have collaborated to install solar power at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Brisbane. Lead image: Pat Cummins At Launch Of Cricket For Climate last year The plan will save $50,000 in energy costs in the first year and will also see a 398-tonne decrease in the amount […]