Brands & Agencies That “Radically Re-Skill” For AI Will “Leapfrog” Rivals

A top AI futurist has predicted that companies and agencies that truly take the plunge with AI will outperform their rivals.

“The companies and agencies that leapfrog the rest of the industry will be the ones who hire people or radically re-skill and up-skill their staff to actually understanding how AI models work and then build in-house small language models,” Catherine Ball told the AANA x B&T Brand Masters podcast — available on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This change, Ball predicts, will allow them to offer “bespoke opportunities” to clients that currently don’t exist.

“Don’t wait for someone else to come and sell you a solution. Define what it is that you want to do as a business and how you’re going to stand apart from it. And you’re going to have to invest in it. You’re going to have to invest in staff training, education and outreach across the industry.”

She also predicted that a “brain drain” could be on the cards in the US, which could be a boon for Australia.

Listen to the full chat on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or below. Previous guests include Uber’s Andy Morley, outgoing NRMA Insurance chief marketer Michelle Klein and more.

This podcast was produced with help from Earmax Media and MIK Made.