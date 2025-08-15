B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Brands & Agencies That “Radically Re-Skill” For AI Will “Leapfrog” Rivals

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Catherine Ball.

A top AI futurist has predicted that companies and agencies that truly take the plunge with AI will outperform their rivals.

“The companies and agencies that leapfrog the rest of the industry will be the ones who hire people or radically re-skill and up-skill their staff to actually understanding how AI models work and then build in-house small language models,” Catherine Ball told the AANA x B&T Brand Masters podcast — available on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This change, Ball predicts, will allow them to offer “bespoke opportunities” to clients that currently don’t exist.

“Don’t wait for someone else to come and sell you a solution. Define what it is that you want to do as a business and how you’re going to stand apart from it. And you’re going to have to invest in it. You’re going to have to invest in staff training, education and outreach across the industry.”

She also predicted that a “brain drain” could be on the cards in the US, which could be a boon for Australia.

Listen to the full chat on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or below. Previous guests include Uber’s Andy Morley, outgoing NRMA Insurance chief marketer Michelle Klein and more.

This podcast was produced with help from Earmax Media and MIK Made.

Related posts:

  1. Sherilyn Shackell: You Can’t Lead Until You Know Yourself
  2. Agency Scorecard: Cocogun
  3. Agency Scorecard: DDB Group
  4. Anchora Continues To Swot Up, Adding La Trobe To Growing Client Base

TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Paddy Power Hires Coleen Rooney To Investigate Man City’s Dodgy Financial Dealings
The Hundred Blocks Tymal Mills Adding OnlyFans Logo To Cricket Bat
QUT Design Student Creates ‘Eggcellent’ Road Safety Campaign
BraveFace Launches ‘Worry Wall’ Campaign
Register Lost your password?