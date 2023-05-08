BMF Aces Tennis Australia’s Creative

Tennis Australia has appointed BMF as its lead creative and strategic agency of record following a competitive pitch process. The account was previously held by Clems.

As part of the new partnership, BMF will lead Tennis Australia’s marketing strategy and creative for both key sporting events – including the Australian Open and United Cup – as well as drive participation via Tennis Australia’s key products, including Hot Shots, Cardio and beyond.

Building on the great success of events across the summer, BMF will continue the growth of tennis in Australia as one of the top participated sports.

Steve McArdle, BMF CEO, said: “Tennis is one of the most iconic sports not just across the globe, but particularly in Australia. With a strong presence in both culture and the sporting community, we’re incredibly excited to continue to build tennis participation and connect the brand with audiences both locally and globally.”

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with BMF and we look forward to working together to further enhance the appeal of tennis which is ingrained into the Australian way of life,” Tennis Australia’s chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“Whether it’s picking up a racquet, buying a ticket to an event or engaging with tennis online, we look forward to building even deeper connections to our audiences in ways that are innovative and memorable.”