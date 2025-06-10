Binge Becomes Home Of Premium British Entertainment From Sony Pictures Television

BINGE will be home to exclusive, premium first-run British dramas and an extensive library of iconic U.S. TV series and films following the extension of a multi-year partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

“British drama is wildly popular on BINGE. This deal builds on a 20+ year relationship with Sony Pictures Television, delivering exclusive, premium first-run British dramas and hundreds of hours of U.S. fan-favourite TV series and films,” said CEO of Foxtel, Kayo Sports and BINGE, Hilary Perchard/.

“Our agreement with Sony Pictures Television reinforces our commitment to providing world-class entertainment and value to our subscribers, complementing our much-loved BINGE Originals, as well as the diverse range of content acquired from our over 50 local and international distributors, including BBC Studios, NBCUniversal, Sky Studios and ITV.”

New British releases in 2026 exclusive to BINGE and Foxtel in Australia:

The Lady starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones, The Tudors)

Dear England starring Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

The Other Bennet Sister starring Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton)

The announcement includes complete seasons of classic TV series and sitcoms including Community, The Nanny, Dawson’s Creek, I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, Married… with Children, Mad About You, and Just Shoot Me alonside award-winning and critically acclaimed drama series The Big C, The Shield, Justified, Damages, Hannibal, The Good Doctor, and Mr. Mercedes

An expansive catalogue of popular library movies will also be available including titles from the Spider-Man and Ghostbusters franchises, White House Down, Big Daddy, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby BAFTA-winning series Mr. Loverman starring Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Line of Duty) which premiered on 4 June 2025

“We have a long and special history with Foxtel Group in Australia, and we’re delighted to be building on our 20+ year relationship with them. We’re so pleased that they continue to be the home of some of Sony Pictures’ most beloved movies and television series that will engage and entertain Australian viewers,” said Adam Herr, senior vice president, distribution, APAC, Sony Pictures Television.

“We are thrilled that BINGE will also be the Australian home of Sony Pictures Television’s captivating British scripted first run content kicking off this month with Mr. Loverman and with many more prestigious series to come,” said Julia Salter and Carolyn Ozkoseoglu, co-heads of distribution, ANZ, Sony Pictures Television.

The Sony Pictures Television agreement and content also extends to Foxtel subscribers.