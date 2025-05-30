AdvertisingFeaturedSports Marketing

“Better Start Writing”: Chris Minns & David Crisafulli Up The State Of Origin Stakes With Tourism Ad On The Line

AI Generated Image of Chris Minns & David Crisafulli wearing the opposition teams merch.

NSW Premier Chris Minns and QLD Premier David Crisafulli have placed the ultimate State of Origin bet.

Posting to Instagram this morning, with the security of one win already behind him, Minns declared the challenge to Crisafulli, that the losing Premier would need to film a tourism ad for the other’s state.

 

“@david_crisafulli better start writing,” Minns said in the post.

NSW and QLD premiers have a long history of making bets of this nature during the Origin series. In 2022, then QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet made a major promise to their states.

WHEN Queensland wins the series, Premier Perrottet will light the famous Harbour Bridge in maroon,” the Palaszczuk said. “In the unlikely event of a New South Wales series win the Story Bridge will turn blue.”

Sadly for the Blues fans among us, QLD beat NSW in the first two games of the series, making the 44-12 game three win completely meaningless and leading to this, incredibly sad sight.

Maroon city: Sydney Harbour Bridge lights up for Queensland

After a clinical 18–6 win over Queensland at Suncorp Stadium, the New South Wales Blues have not only taken the upper hand in the 2025 State of Origin series have reignited a fierce rivalry that continues to captivate the nation and have put NSW one step closer to a shiny new tourism spot.

Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses were at the heart of the Blues’ dominance, while Zac Lomax’s two-try performance sealed a historic third consecutive Origin win for NSW, and a second straight victory in Brisbane.

But it isn’t just the on-field action that is making headlines. Last night’s Game One drew a Total TV national reach of 5,449,000 and an average audience of 3,755,000, eclipsing the 2024 opener by nearly 10%, which achieved a total TV national reach of 5,306,000 and an average audience of 3,436,000.

