Best Of The Best Judge, Ben Pellow Nabs Group Sales Director Role At Forbes Australia
Ben Pellow (main photo) is joining Forbes Australia as group sales director, leading sales and partnerships, with the launch of the media brand locally.

Yes, B&T‘s Best Of The Best Judge has nabbed a fabulous new role. You, see we only recruit the very best.

Pellow will focus on developing client and agency partnerships spanning Forbes Australia’s integrated portfolio of digital media, branded content, live and virtual events, social, video and print. He will report to Forbes Australia’s chief operating officer, Anna Hannaford.

Hannaford said: “Ben will lead the Forbes Australia commercial publishing charter and we are delighted to have him on board. His strategic and creative mindset will help top brands and agencies reach an unparalleled Forbes Australia audience.”

Pellow has an impressive track record of driving change and growth at agencies, media outlets and tech companies, locally and overseas. After four years as News Corp’s group sales director, Pellow successfully managed News’ Brand Direct and Luxury Real Estate divisions and has a history of building and cultivating top talent.

“I am excited to be taking on this new challenge with Forbes Australia. It’s a unique opportunity to reshape the conversation in Australia around business and entrepreneurship. Australians are looking for a business media platform that champions leadership, innovation and entrepreneurial capitalism. Forbes Australia is here to fill that gap.” said Pellow.

Pellow’s first hire, Emily Ewens, will be responsible for building strategic partnerships within the Luxury Goods, Auto and Finance verticals. Ewens previously spent five years as PR and Communications Director for CEO Magazine.

