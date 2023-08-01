“Beautiful & Simple!” WWF Hijacks Twitter’s Evolving Logo To Shine A light On Animal Extinction

“Beautiful & Simple!” WWF Hijacks Twitter’s Evolving Logo To Shine A light On Animal Extinction
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The German branch of wildlife charity World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is winning plaudits after it used Twitter’s ever-evolving logo to highlight the threat of extinction facing many of the planet’s animals.

Since 2006, Twitter has used a bird symbol as its logo that has now morphed into the dreadful ‘X’ after new owner, Elon Musk, decided on a name change last month. Something experts are predicting could cost the company upwards of $US20 billion in brand awareness!

Via its creative agency McCann Germany, WWF has used the five different iterations of the Twitter logo throughout the years, from the very first logo to the one the brand became synonymous with  – 2012’s  blue bird.

Text on the image reads: “Protect our wildlife before it’s too late!”

According to WWF Germany, around a million species are at risk of going extinct in the next few decades if ecosystems continue to be destroyed.

The ad quickly won praise online for its strong message via such a simple idea.

“This is brilliant,” extolled one fan. “Well played,” enthused another.

Another added: “Beautiful (and simple) idea from WWF Germany. Credit to McCann Germany. Copy reads: ‘Protect our wildlife, before it’s too late'”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Elon Musk Twitter World Wildlife Fund

Latest News

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
  • Campaigns

Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab

This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]