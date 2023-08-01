“Beautiful & Simple!” WWF Hijacks Twitter’s Evolving Logo To Shine A light On Animal Extinction

The German branch of wildlife charity World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is winning plaudits after it used Twitter’s ever-evolving logo to highlight the threat of extinction facing many of the planet’s animals.

Since 2006, Twitter has used a bird symbol as its logo that has now morphed into the dreadful ‘X’ after new owner, Elon Musk, decided on a name change last month. Something experts are predicting could cost the company upwards of $US20 billion in brand awareness!

Via its creative agency McCann Germany, WWF has used the five different iterations of the Twitter logo throughout the years, from the very first logo to the one the brand became synonymous with – 2012’s blue bird.

Text on the image reads: “Protect our wildlife before it’s too late!”

Schütze unsere Tierarten, bevor es zu spät ist! Rund 1 Million echte Tierarten sind vom Aussterben bedroht➡️ https://t.co/c8waItKH1a #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/yIoZJ7qCcw — WWF Deutschland (@WWF_Deutschland) July 28, 2023

According to WWF Germany, around a million species are at risk of going extinct in the next few decades if ecosystems continue to be destroyed.

The ad quickly won praise online for its strong message via such a simple idea.

“This is brilliant,” extolled one fan. “Well played,” enthused another.

Another added: “Beautiful (and simple) idea from WWF Germany. Credit to McCann Germany. Copy reads: ‘Protect our wildlife, before it’s too late'”.