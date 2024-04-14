Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years

Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Dentsu’s media agency Carat Victoria has extended its six-year relationship with Beacon Lighting for another three years in a closed review.

The agency, which is responsible for all paid media strategy, planning and buying including brand, performance and programmatic, first won the Beacon Lighting account in 2018.

In 2021, it extended the contract for a further three years, adding an e-commerce component to the remit. At the time, Beacon Lighting was estimated to spend north of $7 million on media each year.

Richard Lehocz, Managing Director of Carat Victoria, said: “We are incredibly proud to be continuing our partnership with Beacon Lighting. To be able to continue to push the brand into new growth is a wonderful testament to the work done by the Carat team and the trust Beacon Lighting has in us, to drive never before growth for the brand.”

Prue Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer of Beacon Lighting, said: “We’re excited to share that we’re continuing our partnership with Carat for media buying, planning, and strategy.

Over the years, the team at Carat have really grasped our business, goals and especially our shift to trade, consistently enhancing our marketing plans. We’re eager to keep working together to reach our objectives.” 

Established in 1967, the Beacon Lighting Group is a locally-owned public company that sells light fittings, globes, ceiling fans and related energy efficient products. It has 119 stores and in FY2023 grew sales by nearly 3 per cent to $312 million. 

This year, the business plans to open eight new stores across the country, roll out further trade-specific products and expand its offerings abroad.

The extension of the relationship with Beacon Lighting comes as Carat Victoria celebrates several key appointments, including the promotion of Toni Frith to the role of group investment director – Victoria; and the appointment of Catherine Kealy as senior client director leading Kraft Heinz.

Carat has also recently been appointed by General Motors to handle all paid media strategy, planning and buying for the launch of the Cadillac LYRIQ into the Australian and New Zealand markets, expanding its long-standing relationship with the US automotive giant.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Beacon Lighting Carat

Latest News

Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug
  • Advertising

Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug

Pat Crowley, former CEO of EssenceMediacom has called on adland to get behind a petition to add cancer drug Belzutifan to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, in the hopes it could save his son’s life. Last year, Crowley had a spate of terrible luck. In September, his 17-year-old son Fletcher suffered a severe spinal cord injury […]

University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Account
  • Advertising

University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Account

The University of Sydney has appointed CHEP Media to provide media planning and buying services for Australia and key markets across the Asia-Pacific region, following a competitive pitch. CHEP Media will support one of the world’s top 20 universities with an integrated, whole-of-university media strategy, to further elevate its brand profile and driving recruitment for […]

The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well
  • Advertising

The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well

Last year, Siddarth Shrikanth published The Case for Nature: Pioneering Solutions for the Other Planetary Crisis. Catherine de Clare caught up with him at the Jaipur Literary Festival in India this year. Shrikanth currently works as a director on the Investment team at Just Climate, a sustainability-focused investment fund chaired by former US vice president Al […]