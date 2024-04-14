Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years

Dentsu’s media agency Carat Victoria has extended its six-year relationship with Beacon Lighting for another three years in a closed review.

The agency, which is responsible for all paid media strategy, planning and buying including brand, performance and programmatic, first won the Beacon Lighting account in 2018.

In 2021, it extended the contract for a further three years, adding an e-commerce component to the remit. At the time, Beacon Lighting was estimated to spend north of $7 million on media each year.

Richard Lehocz, Managing Director of Carat Victoria, said: “We are incredibly proud to be continuing our partnership with Beacon Lighting. To be able to continue to push the brand into new growth is a wonderful testament to the work done by the Carat team and the trust Beacon Lighting has in us, to drive never before growth for the brand.”

Prue Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer of Beacon Lighting, said: “We’re excited to share that we’re continuing our partnership with Carat for media buying, planning, and strategy.

Over the years, the team at Carat have really grasped our business, goals and especially our shift to trade, consistently enhancing our marketing plans. We’re eager to keep working together to reach our objectives.”

Established in 1967, the Beacon Lighting Group is a locally-owned public company that sells light fittings, globes, ceiling fans and related energy efficient products. It has 119 stores and in FY2023 grew sales by nearly 3 per cent to $312 million.

This year, the business plans to open eight new stores across the country, roll out further trade-specific products and expand its offerings abroad.

The extension of the relationship with Beacon Lighting comes as Carat Victoria celebrates several key appointments, including the promotion of Toni Frith to the role of group investment director – Victoria; and the appointment of Catherine Kealy as senior client director leading Kraft Heinz.

Carat has also recently been appointed by General Motors to handle all paid media strategy, planning and buying for the launch of the Cadillac LYRIQ into the Australian and New Zealand markets, expanding its long-standing relationship with the US automotive giant.