Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together

Australian retirement living provider, Aveo, reminds Australians of the importance of finding togetherness at all stages of life through a new multi-channel campaign via Publicis Worldwide Australia.

We know that through every life stage, the community we share experiences with greatly contributes to our happiness and enriches our lives. The campaign embraces Aveo’s role in the category as a lifestyle brand – showcasing the importance of community to a well-lived life.

Independent research commissioned by Aveo found that one of the most significant barriers preventing Australians from considering retirement living is the misconception that retirement villages are full of “old” people. By positioning Aveo’s retirement villages as an exciting new chapter of life and a way to remain connected to the community in retirement, as well as featuring actual Aveo residents in key scenes, the campaign seeks to counter category confusion and demonstrate that retirement living differs from aged care.

The campaign follows the story of a woman born in the 1950s as she experiences life’s major milestones alongside her community – from starting school and attending her first dance to getting married, having a child and socialising with workmates – the woman is supported at all stages of her life by those within her circle. Reflecting on this as she reaches later life, she decides to find community again by moving to an Aveo retirement village with her husband.

Alongside free-to-air and catch-up television, campaign activity will include press, radio, digital, and social media.

“Over the past three years we have been on a transformation journey which has included re-energising our brand. This campaign brings to life our authentic voice and repositions retirement villages from being an unknown and feared option to a natural continuation of a vibrant and connected life. The campaign reflects where we are as a business today in our journey to become the most trusted brand in retirement living. We have enjoyed working on this campaign collaboratively with Publicis,” said head of marketing at Aveo, Bridgid Allsopp.

“Retirement living should be a continuation of what you’ve always loved about your life. So, rather than just showing the typical montage of real estate shots with retirees playing tennis and clinking champagne glasses, we’ve told a life story modelled on my own mum and shown that Aveo is a perfect continuation of the life you’ve always lived,” said executive creative director for Publicis Worldwide Australia, Ryan Petie.