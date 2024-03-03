Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together

Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Australian retirement living provider, Aveo, reminds Australians of the importance of finding togetherness at all stages of life through a new multi-channel campaign via Publicis Worldwide Australia.

We know that through every life stage, the community we share experiences with greatly contributes to our happiness and enriches our lives. The campaign embraces Aveo’s role in the category as a lifestyle brand – showcasing the importance of community to a well-lived life.

Independent research commissioned by Aveo found that one of the most significant barriers preventing Australians from considering retirement living is the misconception that retirement villages are full of “old” people. By positioning Aveo’s retirement villages as an exciting new chapter of life and a way to remain connected to the community in retirement, as well as featuring actual Aveo residents in key scenes, the campaign seeks to counter category confusion and demonstrate that retirement living differs from aged care.

The campaign follows the story of a woman born in the 1950s as she experiences life’s major milestones alongside her community – from starting school and attending her first dance to getting married, having a child and socialising with workmates – the woman is supported at all stages of her life by those within her circle. Reflecting on this as she reaches later life, she decides to find community again by moving to an Aveo retirement village with her husband.

Alongside free-to-air and catch-up television, campaign activity will include press, radio, digital, and social media.

“Over the past three years we have been on a transformation journey which has included re-energising our brand. This campaign brings to life our authentic voice and repositions retirement villages from being an unknown and feared option to a natural continuation of a vibrant and connected life. The campaign reflects where we are as a business today in our journey to become the most trusted brand in retirement living. We have enjoyed working on this campaign collaboratively with Publicis,” said head of marketing at Aveo, Bridgid Allsopp.

“Retirement living should be a continuation of what you’ve always loved about your life. So, rather than just showing the typical montage of real estate shots with retirees playing tennis and clinking champagne glasses, we’ve told a life story modelled on my own mum and shown that Aveo is a perfect continuation of the life you’ve always lived,” said executive creative director for Publicis Worldwide Australia, Ryan Petie.




Please login with linkedin to comment

aveo publicis

Latest News

Free TV Launches Major Advertising Campaign To Protect Free Sport & TV Content
  • Media

Free TV Launches Major Advertising Campaign To Protect Free Sport & TV Content

Free TV will launch a major television advertising blitz to warn Australians that free content will increasingly disappear without a Federal Government intervention. The peak body for free TV broadcasters, including Seven, Nine and Ten, is urging the Government to strengthen its Prominence and Anti-siphoning Bill. The advertising campaign, which will launch nationally today, highlights […]

Accenture Acquires The Lumery To Strengthen Its Marketing Transformation Services In Australia
  • Marketing

Accenture Acquires The Lumery To Strengthen Its Marketing Transformation Services In Australia

Accenture has acquired The Lumery, a Melbourne-based marketing technology (martech) consultancy that helps leading organisations deliver seamless customer experiences and transform their marketing services. The acquisition will strengthen the marketing transformation capabilities of Accenture Song – the firm’s tech-powered creative group – and add significant depth to its offerings in Australia, such as personalisation, CRM […]

Meta Deal Required Network 10 To Share 18,000 Videos On Facebook
  • Media

Meta Deal Required Network 10 To Share 18,000 Videos On Facebook

Following Friday’s controversial news that Facebook is abandoning its news content deals with local content providers, the Australian Financial Review has shed some light on the nature of the deals. Summary agreements obtained by the AFR, owned by Nine, show that Network 10 was required to upload some 18,000 videos to Facebook in return for […]

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass
  • Advertising

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass

Advertising in regional Australia should be a ‘no-brainer’, according to national industry experts, who kicked off Boomtown’s 2024 masterclass series last week. Boomtown – the collaborative representing the millions of people living in regional Australia – held its first regional media masterclass for 2024 last week, with close to 100 industry representatives in attendance. Participants […]

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job
  • Media

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job

When The Shannon Company’s Rosemary Ball saw her name on the shortlist of the PR category for B&T’s 30 under 30 awards last year, it was a “surreal” moment. “I genuinely cried,” she told B&T. There was a time when having a career, much less being shortlisted for an award, was a distant dream for […]

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024
  • Marketing

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024

It’s been a rough few seasons for the Melbourne Storm, but despite a bought of injuries to superstar players, the team somehow pulled their way into the top three last year. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season. With […]

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”
  • Media

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Meta’s decision to stop paying for Australian news is “not the Australian way” and that he is “very concerned” about the announcement. Meta today confirmed it will walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire in what is a significant blow to Australia’s largest publishers. […]

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News
  • Media
  • Technology

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News

The Australian media industry has responded to Meta’s decision to walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire. In a blow to local media outlets, Meta said it will not enter negotiations to extend deals to pay Australian media companies for the news that appears on its platforms. Michael Miller, News […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards
  • Marketing

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards

Australian social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has won big at the industry’s annual AiMCO Awards, taking out the highly competitive Best Influencer Marketing Technology Service category. Lead image: Fabulate team at Aimco Awards The win saw the start up platform, which has a team of around 50, receive the industry recognition against competitor […]

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10
  • Media

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, will be on sale from March 10 in Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi retail stores nationally and via Hubbl.com.au. Lead Image: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany at Hubbl Launch. Also from March 10, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The multi-channel […]