Australian Studio Start Beyond Appoints Angus Stevens As Chief Executive Officer

Start Beyond, Australia’s leading producer and distributor of VR and AR immersive learning solutions, today announces the internal promotion of Angus Stevens (pictured) to CEO.

Stevens, who joined the business in 2016 as one of the founding members, is moving on from his current position of managing director effective immediately.

In his new role, Stevens will lead and oversee building new partnerships and projects, across both the studio and platform arms of the business, while maintaining Start Beyond’s vision of generating knowledge, creating empathy and helping people see the world differently.

One of the first projects Angus is working on as CEO is for American-based company SocialWise VR, which is designed for therapists working with young adults on the autistic spectrum. Through Virtual Reality experiences users face a range of commonplace situations to learn and practice the coping mechanisms and develop their emotional intelligence without the emotional risk – release date is planned later in 2022.

Speaking of the appointment Angus Stevens said: “I am delighted to be able to announce my new position and to take this opportunity to continue building on the values that I am so proud of at Start Beyond. This move has been a somewhat natural progression and has been welcomed by the board and my fellow co-founders CTO Jaeger Battersby and former CEO Kain Tietzel.

“At Start Beyond we see education and training as an opportunity for individual growth and societal change, so I am honoured to be in a role where I can continue to embed our desire to steer a better course for humanity both within and outside the company.”

Jaeger Battersby, CTO and co-founder of Start Beyond said: “Angus moving into the role of CEO is something that we are all excited about at Start Beyond. We are a close-knit team who continuously lift and support each other and having Angus at the helm is something we are all behind. Throughout our seven years working together we’ve produced over 75 mixed reality applications and have delivered over half a million immersive learning experiences to local and international organisations.

“We are very lucky to have Angus as CEO, like the rest of the team, he wants to make the world a better place, and so we know he will steer the company into projects that excite us all.”

Start Beyond’s studio and mixed reality platform enables organisations to deliver impactful training and content marketing programs that are cost effective, scalable and future-proofed.

Delivered across VR, AR, mobile and desktop, Start Beyond provides end to end solutions that combine intuitive spatial design with content creation; and enable companies to integrate their pre-existing assets alongside interactive 3D AR models, 360° live action video & CGI virtual reality experiences.

This versatile approach gives clients the flexibility to leverage their in-house capabilities and existing infrastructure while drawing upon Start Beyond’s expertise, to produce hybrid and remote learning solutions that reduce training time, increase knowledge and drive productivity.