Australian Eggs Makes Easter Eggy Again With New Content-Led Campaign

Australian Eggs has launched the ‘The Easter OG’ campaign to establish Aussie eggs at the heart of Easter celebrations via integrated creative agency Liquid Ideas.

Drawing from age-old traditions where eggs were decorated, blessed and shared as gifts for Easter, the campaign aims to remind Australians of the OG Easter treat – real eggs – and to inspire cooking of egg recipes to elevate Easter festivities.

With 100 per cent of chocolate “Easter Eggs” typically containing zero egg, the tongue-in-cheek content-led campaign takes a stand to reclaim a share of Easter from “Big Chocolate”.

Liquid Ideas managing director Cleo Posa said: “Real eggs are the original easter hero, but somewhere along the way, they lost their crown to chocolate. Through the campaign, we’re having a bit of fun with the idea and reclaiming a slice of Easter for the OG egg. After all, in a long weekend, there’s surely room for the chock kind and the chick kind.”

Rowan McMonnies, managing director of Australian Eggs said: “We hope this campaign not only makes Aussies smile but encourages them to incorporate eggs into their Easter feasts. Not only are eggs easy-to-use and nutritionally packed, they’re the perfect ingredient for Easter recipes, from delicious desserts to breakfast and lunch ideas.”

The campaign, developed end-to-end by Liquid Ideas, launches today across earned, owned, influencer and paid channels, including YouTube, Meta and TikTok.

Also rolling out today is a media partnership with Mamamia spanning advertorial and digital support.