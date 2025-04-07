CampaignsNewsletter

Australian Eggs Makes Easter Eggy Again With New Content-Led Campaign

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Australian Eggs has launched the ‘The Easter OG’ campaign to establish Aussie eggs at the heart of Easter celebrations via integrated creative agency Liquid Ideas.

Drawing from age-old traditions where eggs were decorated, blessed and shared as gifts for Easter, the campaign aims to remind Australians of the OG Easter treat – real eggs – and to inspire cooking of egg recipes to elevate Easter festivities.

With 100 per cent of chocolate “Easter Eggs” typically containing zero egg, the tongue-in-cheek content-led campaign takes a stand to reclaim a share of Easter from “Big Chocolate”.

Liquid Ideas managing director Cleo Posa said: “Real eggs are the original easter hero, but somewhere along the way, they lost their crown to chocolate. Through the campaign, we’re having a bit of fun with the idea and reclaiming a slice of Easter for the OG egg. After all, in a long weekend, there’s surely room for the chock kind and the chick kind.”

Rowan McMonnies, managing director of Australian Eggs said: “We hope this campaign not only makes Aussies smile but encourages them to incorporate eggs into their Easter feasts. Not only are eggs easy-to-use and nutritionally packed, they’re the perfect ingredient for Easter recipes, from delicious desserts to breakfast and lunch ideas.”

The campaign, developed end-to-end by Liquid Ideas, launches today across earned, owned, influencer and paid channels, including YouTube, Meta and TikTok.

Also rolling out today is a media partnership with Mamamia spanning advertorial and digital support.

Related posts:

  1. Fred&Co Digital Launches ‘Give A Kimberley Holiday A Crack’ Campaign To Spotlight Australia’s North West
  2. Born & Pacifiq Communities Launch Campaign To Help Buyers Find Land — Minus The Property Clichés
  3. Telstra Launches Fable-Like ‘Wherever Your Business Goes’ Campaign Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire & +61
  4. Specsavers’ ‘Welcome to Melbourne’ Campaign Wins Inaugural OMA Creative Awards Grand Prix
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Paper Moose & Hatched Win Creative & Media For Klook
Former Sunrise & Today Show Presenter Jess Ridley’s ON AIR Program Promises To Set New Standard In Media Training
Baskin-Robbins Serves Dessert On Wheels For ‘Dinner Your Dessert’ Activation Via Because
Trump Grants TikTok Another 75-Day Reprieve As Amazon & Microsoft Circle Potential Deal
Register Lost your password?