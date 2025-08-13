Australian Avocados Unveils Playful New Spot ‘Avo-Can-Do’ Via Thinkerbell

Australian Avocados has launched a new integrated campaign via Thinkerbell, ‘Avo-Can-Do So Can You’.

The campaign is backed by a media strategy across metro and regional Australia. Video content will feature on Free-to-Air TV, social media, YouTube, and SVOD, while audio will run nationally across radio and digital platforms. Out-of-home placements, including street and transit formats, will extend visibility, with retail media bringing the message directly to shoppers at the point of sale.

At the heart of the platform lies a playful take on avocados, from being a nutritious fruit to being delicious.

The launch aligned with National Avocado Day, celebrated with an avo-fuelled breakfast rave in the heart of Bondi. Headlined by the master of vibes, Mistah Cee, the breakfast rave let locals start the day with free avocado toast and avo merch, including Avocado Breakfast Rave six packs.

“Avocados have always had a bit of a reputation for being versatile, but this campaign really pushed that into the emotional space, inspiring Aussies to get up and go – with a little help from a delicious avo.,” Phillippa Netolicky, general manager, Thinkerbell said.

“We’re proud to launch a campaign that reflects the energy, versatility and positivity of Australian Avocados. ‘AVO-CAN-DO SO CAN YOU’ captures the spirit we want to bring to every Aussie kitchen and dining table,” Victoria Zourkas, senior brand manager, Hort Innovation added.

Credits:

Client: Australian Avocados (Hort Innovation)

Creative, Earned, Owned, Paid: Thinkerbell

Production: Good Oil

Post Production: ARC

Sound design: Sonar Music

Stills: Shelly Horan