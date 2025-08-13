CampaignsNewsletter

Australian Avocados Unveils Playful New Spot ‘Avo-Can-Do’ Via Thinkerbell

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
List of Images 1/3

Australian Avocados has launched a new integrated campaign via Thinkerbell, ‘Avo-Can-Do So Can You’.

The campaign is backed by a media strategy across metro and regional Australia. Video content will feature on Free-to-Air TV, social media, YouTube, and SVOD, while audio will run nationally across radio and digital platforms. Out-of-home placements, including street and transit formats, will extend visibility, with retail media bringing the message directly to shoppers at the point of sale.

At the heart of the platform lies a playful take on avocados, from being a nutritious fruit to being delicious.

The launch aligned with National Avocado Day, celebrated with an avo-fuelled breakfast rave in the heart of Bondi. Headlined by the master of vibes, Mistah Cee, the breakfast rave let locals start the day with free avocado toast and avo merch, including  Avocado Breakfast Rave six packs.

“Avocados have always had a bit of a reputation for being versatile, but this campaign really pushed that into the emotional space, inspiring Aussies to get up and go – with a little help from a delicious avo.,” Phillippa Netolicky, general manager, Thinkerbell said.

“We’re proud to launch a campaign that reflects the energy, versatility and positivity of Australian Avocados. ‘AVO-CAN-DO SO CAN YOU’ captures the spirit we want to bring to every Aussie kitchen and dining table,” Victoria Zourkas, senior brand manager, Hort Innovation added.

Credits:

Client: Australian Avocados (Hort Innovation)

Creative, Earned, Owned, Paid: Thinkerbell

Production: Good Oil

Post Production: ARC

Sound design: Sonar Music

Stills: Shelly Horan

Related posts:

  1. Menulog Taps Bliss n Eso For Latest Campaign Via Thinkerbell
  2. Agency Scorecard: Thinkerbell
  3. Australian Unity Rolls Out ‘Rewrite The Rules Of Living’ Throwing Out Outdated Stereotypes Of Aging
  4. Saatchi & Saatchi Taps New Zealand As Natural Toyota Ad For New Iteration Of ‘Let’s Go Places’ Platform

TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Her beats include media owners, sustainability, fashion & beauty, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and universities. Fredrika recently completed a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous contact rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Jake Donaghey Departs For LA As TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney Names Anna Hunt MD & Promotes Stuart Alexander To ECD
Scrub Up Those CVs & Polish You Shoes – It’s B&T’s Best Of The Best Recruiters!
Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Good For Web Traffic…But Not Sales
Cocogun team photo
Agency Scorecard: Cocogun
Register Lost your password?