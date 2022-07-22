Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced

Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
The 2022 Australia Post Online Retail Industry Awards (ORIAS) winners were announced last night in front of a sold-out evening celebrating the excellence of Australia’s vibrant and innovative multichannel and online retailing visionaries.

This was the first ORIAS to be held in person since 2019, treating guests to a night of world-class entertainment at the ICC Sydney Grand Ballroom.

The Australia Post ORIAS is now in its 12th year of recognising the hard work, dedication, and exceptional achievements of the top eCommerce players.

The 2022 Australia Post ORIAS boasted an impressive lineup of award categories that included the Australia Post People’s Choice Award for both small and large retailers as well as Best B2B Online
Retailer, Best Community Initiative, Best Multichannel Retailer, Best Online Retail Marketing, Best Phygital Initiative, Best Pureplay Retailer, Best Small Independent Retailer, Best Social Commerce Initiative, Customer Service Excellence, Industry Recognition, International Conqueror, and Technology Champion.

The awards also welcomed one retailer into the Hall of Fame and announced the Online Retailer of theYear.

Winners spanned several retail categories including leading local and international brands such as
Showpo,Appliances Online, and Cotton On. As the ORIAS were held virtually in 2021, the celebration also commended winners from last year.

Australia Post executive general manager, customer & commercial, Gary Starr said it was wonderful to see the industry come together again to celebrate in person. “We’re incredibly proud to have supported the ORIAS for many years now, bringing the eCommerce community together to acknowledge the remarkable efforts of these online retailers.

“A huge congratulations to the 2021 and 2022 winners across all the categories.”

Award judges represented a cross-section of the online retail community including Head Judge, Peter Knock (National Online Retailers Association) and supplementary judges Rose Yip (Australia Post), Emma Sharley (Sharley Consulting), Matt Newell (The General Store), Louisa Simpson (Practical eCommerce Consulting), Mark Baarste (markbaarste.com) and Matt Smith (Online Retailer).

Australia Post ORIAS 2022 Winners

● Best B2B Online Retailer
Winner: Hero Packaging
Finalists: Cargo Crew, Hampers with Bite, Signet, Urban Rituelle,WHOLA

● Best Community Initiative – Community Service Award
Winner: i=Change
Finalists: Adorn Cosmetics, Go For Zero, Good360 Australia, Prized Life, Showpo

● Best Multichannel Retailer
Winner: Winning Appliances
Finalists: Amart Furniture, Barbeques Galore, Cotton On, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, Tigerlily

● Best Phygital Initiative
Winner: Cue Clothing Co
Finalists: Bailey Nelson, InspiringVacations, Mobile Tyre Shop, NakedWines Australia, Supercheap Auto

● Best Pureplay Retailer
Winner: Appliances Online
Finalists: Babyboo Fashion, Booktopia, Designerex, Lovehoney, Showpo

● Best Small Independent Retailer
Winner: UNE PIECE
Finalists: Adventure Snacks,Amino Z, Botanicals by Luxe, Hero Packaging, Kavalri Jewellery

● Best Social Commerce Initiative
Winner: Showpo
Finalists: Hello Molly, MESHKI, Miss Amara, Spend With Us – Buy From A Bush Business, St
Frock

● Customer Service Excellence
Winner: Appliances Online
Finalists: birdsnest, Miss Amara, Oz Hair & Beauty, Salvos Stores, Showpo

● International Conqueror
Winner: Quad Lock
Finalists: Cotton On, Lyre’s Spirit Co, MESHKI, Penfolds Wines, Showpo

● Technology Champion
Winner: Cotton On
Finalists: Amart Furniture, Carma, Hello Molly, Optus, Showpo

● Best Online Retail Marketing
Winner: Salvos Stores
Finalists: Appliances Online, Lovehoney, Lyre’s Spirit Co, NakedWines Australia, Showpo

● Industry Recognition
Winner: PaulWaddy
Finalists: Brendan Sweeney, Hannon Comazzetto, Jane Lu, Kirsten Kore,TravisWright

● Online Retailer of theYear
Winner: Appliances Online

● Hall of Fame
Winner: Lovehoney

● Australia Post People’s Choice Awards – Small Retailer Under $100k Annual Revenue
Winner: Ruby’s Home Store
Finalists: Just Creations, Lone Star, Slim Mama Co., Tara’s Candy Bar, The Type 1 Foundation,

● Australia Post People’s Choice Awards – Small Retailer Over $100k Annual Revenue
Winner: 4 Ingredients
Finalists: 4 Ingredients,Australian Made Clothes, AustralianWorking Dog Rescue, Jess Keeli Creative, Swin by Elly,Woohoo Body

● Australia Post People’s Choice Awards – Large Retailer Over $1M Annual Revenue
Winner: Kogan.com
Finalists: Babybee, Beserk, Bulk Nutrients, Koh,THE ICONIC

Australia Post ORIAS 2021 Winners
● Best B2B Online Retailer – Signet
● Best Community Initiative – Community Service Award – Flora & Fauna
● Best Multichannel Retailer -Winning Appliances
● Best Online Retail Marketing – NakedWines Australia
● Best Phygital Initiative – Cue Clothing
● Best Pureplay Retailer – Appliances Online
● Best Small Independent Retailer – Etoile Collective
● Best Social Commerce Initiative – Esther & Co.
● Customer Service Excellence – Appliances Online
● International Conqueror – Lyre’s Spirit Co.
● Technology Champion – Tinyme
● Industry Recognition – Julie Mathers
● Online Retailer of theYear – Appliances Online
● Hall of Fame – Tinyme
● Small Retailer under $100K Annual Revenue – Australian Made Clothes
● Small Retailer over $100K Annual Revenue – Thermo Foodie and the Chef
● Large Retailer Over $1M Annual Revenue – Kogan.com

