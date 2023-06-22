Aussies Rank YouTube Top Social Media Platform For Searches

GetApp Australia has unveiled the results of its latest survey, showing that 79 per cent of those who search online using search engines and social media, or only social media, prefer YouTube.

The study, whereby software comparison site GetApp surveyed 1,075 Australians that search online more than once per month, gives an in-depth insight into user search behaviour online.

It found that 60 per cent of those who search social media platforms with video do so more than once per day. YouTube was named the favourite social network for watching videos by 62 per cent of this subset. How-to content (65 per cent), followed by funny or entertaining content (64 per cent), is the most popular type of content on these video platforms.

According to the survey, nearly half (47 per cent) of Gen Z users prefer social media platforms to search for tutorials. Although video content was the least preferred type of search result (8 per cent of total survey respondents), it was the second favourite for 12 per cent of Gen Z users.

According to more than half (53 per cent) of these respondents, the main advantage of searching on social media video platforms is that video content is more engaging. This group’s majority (46 per cent) agreed that video content improves their understanding and retention of information.

More than half of all respondents (57 per cent) only use search engines to conduct online searches. 70 per cent use them primarily for general searches, 52 per cent for online shopping, and 47 per cent for recipes and food information. According to the findings, tutorials are the most popular search engine query for 56 per cent of Gen Z users.

Almost half of those polled (48 per cent) search the internet more than five times per day. This figure is much higher among Gen Z users, with 72 per cent searching the internet more than five times per day, compared to a third (32 per cent) of baby boomers searching the internet 1-4 times per day.

According to the study, users who only use search engines are sceptical of using social media platforms to search because 37 per cent do not trust the results (37 per cent). Furthermore, 37 per cent of Gen Z respondents do not use them because they believe they lack relevant information.

Four out of ten respondents use search engines and social media to conduct online searches. However, more than half of them (56 per cent) use search engines the most, while only 4 per cent use social media more frequently.

Andrew Blair, content analyst at GetApp Australia, said: “Knowing the search behaviour of your target market is vital for a marketing strategy. However, anticipating consumer trends in search behaviour can help you get ahead by accurately predicting the type of content your target market is searching for and on which search platform. Tracking these analytics can give SMEs further insights into where and how their customers search online.”

Featured image source: Youtube @Shanni Grimmond