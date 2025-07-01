Aunty Donna Launches Branded Entertainment Arm Of Comedy Network Grouse House

Acclaimed comedy group Aunty Donna are expanding their media empire with the launch of a new branded entertainment offering via their fast-growing comedy network, Grouse House.

Best known for their absurd online sketch comedy and innovative series’ Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix), and Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe (Netflix, ABC), Aunty Donna have channelled their digital expertise into developing Grouse House into a creative force that is quickly becoming a cultural leader in Australia’s comedy and entertainment landscape.

Part comedy creator network, part creative studio, Grouse House has collaborated with some of Australia’s most exciting comedians, including Sam Campbell, Michelle Brasier, and Aaron Chen, to produce and distribute comedy sketches, web-series, podcasts, and documentaries to a community of over 2 million comedy fans.

“We built Grouse House to be the missing link we wished had existed when we were starting out,” said Broden Kelly of Aunty Donna. “It’s a home for creators who don’t fit the mainstream mould, and a space where audiences come for the weird stuff they actually love to watch.”

As the lines between entertainment and advertising continue to blur, Grouse House has experienced growing demand from brands seeking to connect with audiences through comedy content.

“We launched a commercial arm of our production company Haven’t You Done Well a year ago, and something interesting happened,” said Tom Rickard, head of branded partnerships at Grouse House. “Clients didn’t just want TVCs, they wanted sketch series, podcasts, branded YouTube formats, creator partnerships…Grouse House was already set up for that, so we leaned in.”

Fresh off a unanimous win on Gruen’s ‘The Pitch’ (ABC), the newly formalised Grouse House branded entertainment offering now includes custom content for brands, alongside the traditional sponsorship opportunities across existing Grouse House formats and platforms.

“Most branded content still looks and feels like an ad,” continued Tom Rickard. “Grouse House flips that by starting with entertainment. We work with creators who’ve built real audiences on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and podcasts to help brands become the creators on their own channels.”

The new Grouse House branded entertainment offerings and media website launches today, and operates Australia-wide.